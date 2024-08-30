South Africa vs New Zealand live stream 2024: How to watch Rugby Championship game online

Rugby World Cup winners South Africa host tournament holders New Zealand in the first truly heavyweight clash of The Rugby Championship 2024 this Saturday. Here's how to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

South Africa vs New Zealand, date, free streams South Africa vs New Zealand takes place at 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET on Saturday Aug. 31, 2024.

• FREE STREAM — NZR+ (Austria, India, Russia)

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — 9Now / Stan Sport

The Springboks, having edged out the All Blacks 12-11 to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in October, will hope to avenge last season's 35-20 loss in Auckland.

Former captain Sam Cane has been named in the All Blacks’ starting line-up for the first time since receiving an early—and costly—red card in the World Cup final. The Springboks also welcome back a player with vast experience as 124-cap man mountain Eben Etzebeth has been passed fit to take his place on the bench.

Etzebeth’s inclusion means the second row could overtake Victor Matfield as the most capped Springbok of all time if he features in all four remaining tests of the Rugby Championship.

Read on for how to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams from wherever you are – including our guide to free options.

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can livestream every Rugby Championship fixture for free on NZR+!

You can take advantage of the service if you live in a variety of countries, including Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. It's not available in the U.K. or U.S., sadly.

Meanwhile, Australia's 9Now will offer free live streams of all Wallabies home Tests and all matches against New Zealand.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the South Africa vs New Zealand on your usual subscription?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand 2024 in the U.S.

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 Rugby Championship – including South Africa vs New Zealand live streams – on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

You can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., every game of the Rugby Championship – including South Africa vs New Zealand – is being shown on Sky Sports.

If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture will find free-to-air coverage of all Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture – including South Africa vs New Zealand – will need a Stan Sport plan ($15 per month, on top of a regular Stan subscription).

