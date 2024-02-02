How to watch Six Nations Championship 2024: live stream rugby online, fixtures, squads

The 25th edition of the Six Nations Championship will see the northern hemisphere’s top rugby stars lock horns from Friday, when France host defending champions Ireland.

You won't want to miss a second of the 2024 Six Nations and, thankfully, you won't have to, because all 15 games will air for FREE on either ITV or BBC. And don't worry if you're away — because you can watch the 2024 Six Nations Championship from anywhere with a VPN.

Six Nations Championship live stream, date, time, channels The 2024 Six Nations Championship runs from February 2 through March 16.

• FREE — ITVX / BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• AUS — Stan

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It may only have been one year since Ireland won the Six Nations Championship but a lot has changed in that time. Andy Farrell’s all-conquering side suffered yet more heartbreak at the World Cup when they lost in the quarter-finals and influential captain Jonny Sexton has now retired.

Peter O’Mahony has stepped in as skipper and there is plenty of experience in the Ireland side but they start the tournament as second favorites behind France. Les Bleus will be without the world-class Antoine Dupont but there is an array of exciting talent in the stacked squad.

England have failed to impress in the home nations tournament in recent years but a respectable third-place finish at the World Cup means there is a sense of optimism among the squad. Wales also proved some critics wrong in France, but coach Warren Gatland will be hampered by the fact a number of stars will be missing through retirement and injury, while winger Louis Rees-Zammit has decided to pursue a career in the NFL.

Scotland have never won the Six Nations title but there is a belief they can compete this year. Gregor Townsend will need his side to find some consistency but in Finn Russell they have a player that can grasp control of any game. Italy, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid the wooden spoon and will hope that Paolo Garbisi can help them unlock even the tightest defences.

It’s certain to be a fascinating tournament and you can follow it all by watching Six Nations Championship live streams. We'll show you how to do that below, wherever you are in the world.

FREE 2024 Six Nations live streams

Where to watch 2024 Six Nations live streams for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy 2024 Six Nations Championship live streams for FREE.

All 15 games will be shown on ITV and BBC as well as via their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for some of the Six Nations? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch the 2024 Six Nations Championship from anywhere

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer or ITVX on your web browser and watch Six Nations live stream as you would at home.

2024 Six Nations Championship live streams by country

How to watch 2024 Six Nations Championship live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2024 Six Nations Championship. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access 2024 Six Nations Championship live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Six Nations Championship game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

Watch the 2024 Six Nations Championship for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. 2024 Six Nations Championship live streams will be available to watch for free on ITV and BBC as well as via their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K., and have a valid TV license, you can still watch 2024 Six Nations Championship live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2024 Six Nations Championship live streams in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every game of the 2024 Six Nations Championship on Stan Sport. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch 2024 Six Nations Championship live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the 2024 Six Nations Championship via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

2024 Six Nations Championship squads

Ireland (forwards): Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony (c), Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier

Ireland (backs): Bundee Aki, Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale

France (forwards): Cyril Baille, Reda Wardi, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Uini Atonio, Thomas Laclayat, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Gaetan Barlot, Emmanuel Meafou, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Paul Gabrillagues, Matthias Halagahu, Gregory Alldritt (c), Francois Cros, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Esteban Abadie, Paul Boudehent

France (backs): Nolann Le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Antoine Gibert, Matthieu Jalibert, Jonathan Danty, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Emilien Gailleton, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Damian Penaud, Matthis Lebel, Melvyn Jaminet, Thomas Ramos

Scotland (forwards): Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Alec Hepburn, Will Hurd, Johnny Matthews, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Sam Skinner, George Turner, Glen Young

Scotland (backs): Adam Hastings, Ben Healy, George Horne, Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Harry Paterson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Arron Reed, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White

England (forwards): Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill

England (backs): Oscar Beard, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward

Wales (forwards): Corey Domachowski, Kemsley Mathias, Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Evan Lloyd, Keiron Assiratti, Leon Brown, Archie Griffin, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (c), Will Rowlands, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, James Botham, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Wales (backs): Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Cai Evans, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady, George North, Joe Roberts, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer, Tom Rogers, Cameron Winnett

Italy (forwards): Pietro Ceccarelli, Danilo Fischetti, Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosuè Zilocchi, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolò Cannone, Edoardo Iachizzi, Federico Ruzza, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Alessandro Izekor, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani

Italy (backs): Alessandro Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo, Stephen Varney, Tommaso Allan, Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Federico Mori, Marco Zanon, Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Monty Ioane, Simone Gesi, Lorenzo Pani

2024 Six Nations Championship fixtures

All times GMT

Round One

Friday, February 2

France vs Ireland, Orange Velodrome, Marseille - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Febzruary 3

Italy vs England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 2:15pm

Wales vs Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff - 4:45 p.m.

Round Two

Saturday, February 10

Scotland vs France, Murrayfield, Edinburgh - 2:15 p.m.

England vs Wales, Twickenham Stadium, London - 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, February 11

Ireland vs Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin - 3 p.m.

Round Three

Saturday, February 24

Ireland vs Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin - 2.15 p.m.

Scotland vs England, Murrayfield, Edinburgh - 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

France vs Italy, Decathlon Arena, Lille - 3 p.m.

Round Four

Saturday, March 9

Italy vs Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome - 2:15 p.m.

England vs Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff - 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Wales vs France, Principality Stadium, Cardiff - 3 p.m.

Round Five

Saturday, March 16

Wales vs Italy, Principality Stadium, Cardiff - 2:15 p.m.

Ireland vs Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin - 4:45 p.m.

France vs England, Groupama Stadium, Lyon - 8 p.m.