Rugby Championship live streams 2024: How to watch rugby online, round 3

The southern hemisphere's biggest rugby teams – Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina – clash in The Rugby Championship 2024. Fans can watch Rugby Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

New Zealand, who lifted the Rugby Championship trophy for the 20th time last year, suffered a shock 38-30 loss to Argentina in round one. However, the All Blacks quickly regrouped and exacted their revenge with a 42-10 victory over the Pumas in round two.

Rounds three (31 Aug) and four (7 Sept) will see Australia play two tests in Argentina, whilst South Africa will host New Zealand for two Tests. Sam Cane has been named to start for the All Blacks against the Springboks, in one of two changes to the starting XV.

Billed as 'The Best of The Best', TRC 2024 is shaping up nicely. Read on for how to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams from wherever you are – including our guide to free options.

Round 3 fixtures (31 Aug)

South Africa vs New Zealand – 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Sun)

– 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Sun) Argentina vs Australia – 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEST (Sun)

Watch Rugby Championship live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can livestream every Rugby Championship fixture for free on NZR+!

You can take advantage of the service if you live in slew of countries, including Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. It's not available in the U.K. or U.S., sadly.

Meanwhile, Australia's 9Now will offer free live streams of Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Traveling abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch it from anywhere on the planet. We recommend NordVPN as the best option for streaming abroad – more info on that below.

How to watch Rugby Championship live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch The Rugby Championship 2024 live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch The Rugby Championship online.

Watch Rugby Championship 2024 in the U.S.

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 Rugby Championship on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

You can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch The Rugby Championship 2024 live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Rugby Championship live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., every game of the Rugby Championship is being shown on Sky Sports.

If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still watch The Rugby Championship 2024 by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in Australia

Australia's Channel 9 and 9Now streaming service is the place to find free-to-air coverage of Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Aussie who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture will need a Stan Sport plan ($15 per month, on top of a regular Stan subscription).

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service when traveling outside of Australia.