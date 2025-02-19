watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream: online Champions League 24 25

Today's Real Madrid vs Man City live stream sees the Premier League champions head to the Spanish capital with a one-goal disadvantage to overcome — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs Man City live stream date, time, TV channels The Real Madrid vs Man City live stream takes place on Wednesday, February 19.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Real Madrid went behind twice in the first leg of this tie last week but thanks to goals from Mbappe, Diaz and a stoppage-time winner scored by Jude Bellingham, the La Liga side have the advantage back here on home turf. Erling Haaland scored twice for City, taking his Champions League total to eight for the season, but if there's one thing you can't do with Real Madrid it's give them chances to score, and that's exactly what Pep Guardiola's side did in the final stages of the game, leaving them an uphill battle in Spain tonight.

Man City prepared for this game with an emphatic 4-0 win over Newcastle at the weekend. Omar Marmoush's 15-minute hat-trick grabbed all the headlines, but the presence of fellow January signing Nico Gonzalez gave Pep Guardiola's side the kind of midfield presence they've been missing without the injured Rodri. Real Madrid, however, were held to a draw against Osasuna on Saturday after Bellingham was sent off just before half time, but the expected return of David Alaba tonight should give Carlo Ancelotti's side a much-needed defensive boost.

One of these former winners will be eliminated tonight, but which one? Tune in to find out and keep reading as we explain how to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Real Madrid vs Man City live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid vs Man City live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Man City live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in Australia

Real Madrid vs Man City live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Real Madrid vs Man City on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

