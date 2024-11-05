Real Madrid vs Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League online

The Real Madrid vs Milan live stream sees the holders welcome some former winners to the Spanish capital in this crucial Champions League clash — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs Milan live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Real Madrid vs Milan live stream takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 5

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 6)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Champions League is normally Real Madrid's happy place, but things haven't been going entirely to plan for the holders so far. Defeat away to Lille in their second game means Carlo Ancelotti's side currently sit in 12th place, and it would've been worse without Vini Jr inspiring a comeback from 2-0 down against Borussia Dortmund last time out. Will it be business as usual here tonight?

AC Milan were handed a tough draw in the Champions League this season, facing Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and now Real Madrid in their first four games. Their third was less daunting, with Belgium's Club Bruges visiting the San Siro on matchday three, and goals from Pulisic and a brace from Reijnders earning the Rossoneri all three points. Can they make it back-to-back wins at the Bernabeu?

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Real Madrid vs Milan live streams from anywhere.

Watch Real Madrid vs Milan in Ukraine

Watch Real Madrid vs Milan live on Megogo

Real Madrid vs Milan will be live on Megogo Football 7 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Milan from anywhere

Real Madrid vs Milan live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount+, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus and watch the game as usual.

Watch Real Madrid vs Milan in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Note that if you have access on TV to CBS Sports Network, you'll also be able to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan live there at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Milan in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Real Madrid vs Milan live stream in the U.K.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Real Madrid vs Milan online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Milan live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Real Madrid vs Milan in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Real Madrid vs Milan live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Watch Real Madrid vs Milan in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs $14.99/month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

Watch Real Madrid vs Milan in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With this and other Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India, you can live stream Real Madrid vs AC Milan on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

Indian Jio users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

More from Tom's Guide