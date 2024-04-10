PSG vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The PSG vs Barcelona live stream is the first leg of a huge Champions League quarter-final clash between two of the biggest clubs in Europe — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

PSG vs Barcelona live stream, Date, Time, Channels The PSG vs Barcelona live stream takes place on Wednesday, April 10.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Having knocked out Real Sociedad in the previous round, the French side have certainly ended up on the friendlier side of the draw, with either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come in the semi-final, but Luis Enrique will first have to overcome his old side to get there.

Barca beat PSG 6-1 to overcome a 4-0 first-leg deficit back in 2017's round of 16, and while goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is the only remaining player from their starting XI that night, he'll remind his teammates that no matter what happens tonight the final whistle only really signals half time.

With four wins each and four draws in their 12 previous Champions League meetings this is a fixture that's always tough to call, and we’ve all the details you need to watch a PSG vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere further down this article.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona from anywhere

PSG vs Barcelona live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the PSG vs Barcelona live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the PSG vs Barcelona live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the PSG vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a PSG vs Barcelona live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona in Canada

Canadians can watch a PSG vs Barcelona live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona in Australia

Aussies can watch the PSG vs Barcelona live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the PSG vs Barcelona live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.