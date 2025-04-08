PSG vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Champions League quarter-final online
Don't miss the epic quarter-final at the Parc des Princes — here’s how to stream the game live online
The PSG vs Aston Villa live stream is not to be missed. As the kids would say, if you know you know, and anyone who's had the pleasure of seeing either of these teams in UCL action this season would put them right up there as favorites. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
The PSG vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Wednesday, April 9.
► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Thursday)
• FREE — RTE Player (Ireland)
• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus
• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Messi, Mbappé, Neymar — look away now. PSG, having moved on from their era of megastars, are now the toast of European football. Luis Enrique's men tore league phase table-toppers Liverpool to shreds in the round of 16, serving up one of the most mesmerizing displays in recent Champion League memory.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, who now has seven goals in his last six UCL games, dished out a footballing lesson to the Premier League champions-in-waiting, though if there's one criticism that can be leveled at PSG, it's that they found the net once when they could and should have hit double-figures.
Aston Villa are pouring absolutely everything into their Champions League campaign, and they have enough of a wildcard factor to beat anyone. Whether it goes through Youri Tielemans or Morgan Rogers, Unai Emery has devised one of the most effective transitions in the game, while Marco Asensio, who's tended to save his best for the UCL knockouts, would love to get one over his parent club.
Just don't mention La Remontada. Read on to find out how to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams where you are.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa for free
Fans in Ireland can watch PSG vs Aston Villa for free on RTE Player (geo-restricted).
Traveling away from Ireland? Use this VPN to unlock your usual free RTE stream and watch the Champions League clash from anywhere.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams from anywhere
PSG vs Aston Villa live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?
Use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your preferred coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland but still want to watch RTE Player, you'd select an Ireland server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the game as usual.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.
If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the PSG vs Aston Villa live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams in the U.K.
TNT Sports is hosting the PSG vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.
You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.
If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams in Canada
Canadians can watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams on DAZN, the Champions League rights-holder in the country.
DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.
Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams in Australia
Soccer fans in Australia will find PSG vs Aston Villa live streams on Stan Sport.
Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch the Champions League game via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams in New Zealand
DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.
PSG vs Aston Villa kicks off at 7am NZST first thing on Thursday morning.
Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.
How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live streams in India
With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream PSG vs Aston Villa on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.
Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.
