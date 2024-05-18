How to watch Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2024: live stream PBR event online from anywhere

The eyes of the rodeo world turn to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this weekend, as the Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2024 take place in the Lone Star State. You can watch all the action online and from anywhere with a VPN.

PBR World Finals 2024 live stream details The Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2024 take place on May 18-19 2024.

• CAN — PBRCanada.com (free)

• AUS — PBRAustralia.com (free)

• U.S. — CBS / Paramount Plus

An event nicknamed "Unleash the Beast", the 2024 PBR World Finals is set to be two days of brilliant bronco busting action. And, at the end of Sunday, a new world champion will be crowned, with the highest aggregate scorer from the four rounds taking the title.

With the field of wannabe champs being whittled down during the qualifying events earlier in the week, 25 hopefuls will compete across the weekend in a bid to succeed Brazilian Rafael José de Brito as the world champion bull rider. He took the competition by storm last year, becoming the first ever rider to win the World Championship, Rookie of the Year and World Finals event title in the same season.

But De Brito is currently suspended from all PBR events, opening up the field for somebody else to ride their way to the title. The likes of Sage Steele Kimzey, Andrew Alvidrez, Dener Barbosa, Claudio Montanha Jr. and three-time champion Silvano Alves are all among the riders who have qualified for the World Finals weekend and likely to compete for the gold buckle.

Ready to saddle up? In this article we'll explain how to watch Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2024 live streams online, including free options and how to watch from anywhere in the world.

How to watch for free in Canada

Rodeo fans north of the border are in luck, as the 2024 PBR World Finals are being streamed online for free on PBRCanada.com.

Away from Canada and want to watch your free stream from home? Then grab a VPN as described above to avoid geo-restrictions.

How to watch from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the PBR World Finals on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the action live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch a PBR World Finals 2024 live stream in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive television home to PBR events until 2028. That means you can watch the 2024 World Finals across its network.

Saturday's action starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on the CBS Sports Network, with the live coverage moving to CBS itself on Sunday, May 19 from 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Alternatively, if you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option, with plans starting from $79.99/month for 150+ channels. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day FREE Fubo trial.

Sunday's events will also be shown on CBS's Paramount Plus streaming service. You'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan to watch PBR live, which costs $11.99/month after its 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch a PBR World Finals 2024 live stream for free in Australia

Folks Down Under can live stream the 2024 Professional Bull Riders World Finals for free thanks to PBRAustralia.com.

Away from Australia and want to watch your free stream from home? Then grab a VPN as described above to avoid geo-restrictions.

Can I watch the PBR World Finals in the U.K.?

Bronco fans in the U.K. are all out of luck, it seems. But if you're visiting the U.K. from the U.S. right now, you can always use a VPN to unblock your usual access to Fubo or Paramount Plus.

Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2024 schedule and start times

Saturday, May 18

Rounds 1 & 2: 8:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. PT

Sunday, May 19

Rounds 3 & 4: from 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT