Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live stream will see the Premier League’s surprise package of the season so far look to continue their remarkable start to the campaign but the Magpies will present a tough test as they are currently riding a wave of positivity following back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Arsenal.

Very few would have predicted Nottm Forest would be sitting in 3rd position after 10 games in the Premier League 24/25 season, but the midlands club continues to defy expectations. Striker Chris Wood just scooped Player of the Month for October with Nuno Espírito Santo taking the manager prize. Nottm Forest have only lost once in the EPL this season but did lose to Newcastle on penalties in the Carabao Cup, and the visitors have a strong record against Forest having picked up eight wins, and three draws, in their last 12 meetings.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle: quick info

Watch in the U.S. on Peacock

Watch in the U.K. on Sky Sports

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Kickoff time: 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 11)

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can watch Peacock on most smart devices including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV games consoles and smart TVs. There are Peacock apps for most platforms including Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. You can also watch Peacock using your web browser on laptops and other devices.

In addition to showing Nottm Forest vs Newcastle and other selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us". Prices start at $7.99/month. You can cancel at any time.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the United Kingdom, you can still follow your usual Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Nottm Forest vs Newcastle and watch the game.

