Newcastle vs Brighton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

The Newcastle vs Brighton live stream is a fascinating FA Cup fifth round clash between two upwardly mobile top-flight outfits each looking for a rare piece of major silverware this season — and you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs Brighton live stream, date, time, TV channels The Man City vs Plymouth live stream takes place on Sunday, March 2.

► Time: 1.45 p.m. GMT / 8.45 a.m. ET / 5.45 a.m. PT / 12.45 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Despite reaching next month's Carabao Cup final as they seek to end a 70-year wait for a trophy, Newcastle have had a quietly terrible February with three defeats in four Premier League outings after the 2-0 midweek reverse at table-toppers Liverpool.

His side having squeezed through the FA Cup fourth round against Birmingham, Eddie Howe will be looking for a restorative performance and result and will be encouraged that 21-goal top scorer Alexander Isak could return after missing the Wednesday trip to Anfield. With just two wins in their past 15 meetings with the Seagulls, the Magpies need to come up with a new plan.

It isn't just their stellar recent record against Newcastle that will give Brighton confidence going into this game. Seeking their first major honor, the 1982/83 runners-up have won five of their last seven Premier League games after goals from Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck saw off Bournemouth in midweek.

That they have put a 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest in the middle of that run is testament to boss Fabian Hurzeler's motivational abilities. The Seagulls backed up a 4-0 third round win at Norwich with a pulsating 2-1 defeat of Chelsea in the fourth round, with Georginio Rutter and the in-form Kaoru Mitoma on target.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch live content.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more just below.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Newcastle vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Brighton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sport will show a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand. The game will be broadcast on TV on the channel Sky Sport 5, it can also be streamed using Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide