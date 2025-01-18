Man Utd vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Brighton live stream sees Ruben Amorim's men looking to continue their recent revival — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Brighton live stream date, time, TV channels The Man Utd vs Brighton live stream takes place on Sunday, January 19.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Man Utd and Brighton were both victorious in midweek, but only one of them can collect all three points this weekend.

There are signs that Ruben Amorim is starting to get his ideas across at Old Trafford. A 3-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday was much-needed, but Man Utd remain in the bottom half of the table.

Brighton beat Ipswich on Thursday to end an eight-match winless streak. The Seagulls often dominate possession and they could take the ball away from Man Utd for long periods. The Red Devils will look to break forward quickly and catch Brighton out in transition.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Man Utd vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Man Utd vs Brighton in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Man Utd vs Brighton live stream in the United Kingdom as it hasn't been selected for broadcast.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to access their usual service can use a VPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada and watch Man Utd vs Brighton as normal.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch a Man Utd vs Brighton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. The game is also being shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.

