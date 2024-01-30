Man City vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Burnley live stream promises to be a thriller as The Citizens look to keep Liverpool on their toes. Burnley are also desperate to get a result as they are currently sitting second to bottom of the table but can Vincent Kompany outplay his former master, Pep Guardiola? — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Burnley live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Burnley live stream takes place Jan 31.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb 1)

• U.S. — USA via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After the recent news surrounding Jurgen Klopp's soon departure from Liverpool, neutral fans have been even more excited over a possible City and Liverpool title race. Could we see it one last time in the Pep vs Klopp Premier League era? The Citizens need a win against Burnley to narrow the gap at the top of the table to just two points. Additionally, With Kevin De Bruyne back and Erling Haaland returning to fitness, City will go into the game at the Etihad on Wednesday huge favorites.

The former City captain and legend Vincent Kompany will be looking to take as many points off his old team as possible. The two sides last met on the first game of the season in August at Bramall Lane but City won with ease, 3-0. The Clarets will have to put up more of a fight this time round but with electric winger, Wilson Odobert, the opportunity for the counter attack will be on. Will Kompany change it up and play this counter attacking football against The Blues or will he stick with his beloved total football playing style?

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Man City vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels around the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is a good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Burnley live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Burnley live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Should you wish to watch on cable, NBC is also showing the match. You can access NBC through Sling (not all areas) and FuboTV, if you're looking for an OTA cable-cutting solution.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Newcastle vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New users often get 50% off their first month.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including USA. Who needs cable, eh? New subscribers get a 7-day free trial so there's no need to pay up front. And if you're quick, you might also score an extra $20 off your first two months.

How to watch the Man City vs Burnley live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Man City vs Burnley live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Burnley live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Burnley live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Burnley live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Burnley live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Burnley live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.