Man City vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Arsenal live stream is a mouth-watering matchup that is set to have huge implications in the thrilling Premier League title race — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Sunday, March 31.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City and Arsenal are currently separated by just a single point in the Premier League table, and alongside Liverpool, are competing in one of the most exciting title races in recent memory. It’s no exaggeration to say the winner of this match will take a significant advantage into the final straight, which makes this title clash unmissable regardless of your allegiances.

Man City were on a remarkable winning streak against the Gunners. City had managed 15 straight wins in the Premier League against Arsenal, but last October an 86th-minute deflected strike from Gabriel Martinelli saw Mikel Arteta’s men finally banish that unwanted record. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s away record at Man City remains poor, they haven’t won at the Etihad Stadium since January 2015.

This fixture proved to be a pivotal moment in the EPL 2022/23 season. Arsenal had been in the driver's seat pretty much all season but a 4-1 win for Man City last April shifted the momentum and Arsenal went on to finish in 2nd place, a heartbreaking result after having an 8-point lead at one stage in the season. The Gunners will be desperate to avoid a repeat.

Man City vs Arsenal has all the ingredients to be one of the most enthralling and significant matches of the entire Premier League season. You definitely don’t want to miss this one, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our guide for how to watch Premier League live streams.

Man City vs Arsenal live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Man City vs Arsenal live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Man City vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, <a href="https://imp.i305175.net/c/221109/828265/11640?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2F" data-link-merchant="peacocktv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch a Man City vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

