How to watch Madrid Open 2025: live stream tennis online from anywhere
Andrey Rublev and Iga Świątek bid to defend their titles in Spain
Some of the biggest names on the ATP and WTA Tours will descend on the Spanish capital for the Madrid Open. A prestigious clay court tournament, Andrey Rublev and Iga Świątek will both return to try and defend their titles.
Read on and we'll explain how you can watch the 2025 Madrid Open from anywhere with a VPN.
► Dates: April 23 — May 4
► Daily start times: 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 7 p.m AEST
• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo
• U.K. — Sky Sports
• AUS — beIN Sports (Free trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
The first combined WTA and ATP 1000 event of the clay court season, the Madrid Open has once again attracted strong fields in both the men’s and women’s draws, including world number one Aryna Sabalenka and four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.
They will be joined by other hopefuls, which on the men’s side includes defending champion Rublev, 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic and world number four Taylor Fritz. Germany’s Alexander Zverev will also be a major threat having recently won the BMW Open courtesy of a straight-set victory over American Ben Shelton.
The women’s draw is also full of contenders and features defending champion Świątek, Australian Open champion Madison Keys and world number four Coco Gauff. American Jessica Pegula will also be a threat, having previously reached the final in Madrid and recently lifted a trophy at the Charleston Open.
With the French Open just a month away, this tournament will provide a chance to see who will be a contender in Paris. So check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2025 Madrid Open from anywhere.
Watch the 2025 Madrid Open from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Madrid Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are. So it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch the 2025 Madrid Open.
How to watch the 2025 Madrid Open online in the U.S.
Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Madrid Open tournament.
The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.
Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $46 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Madrid Open.
How to watch 2025 Madrid Open live streams in the U.K.
Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the Madrid Open in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The games will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.
Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.
Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 Madrid Open tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch Madrid Open live streams in Australia
Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Madrid Open on beIN Sports.
To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.
Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
2025 Madrid Open men's seeds
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Taylor Fritz
- Novak Djokovic
- Jack Draper
- Alex de Minaur
- Andrey Rublev
- Daniil Medvedev
- Casper Ruud
- Lorenzo Musetti
2025 Madrid Open women's seeds
- Iga Swiatek
- Paula Badosa
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Maria Sakkari
- Karolina Pliskova
- Danielle Collins
- Garbiñe Muguruza
- Ons Jabeur
- Emma Raducanu
- Jelena Ostapenko
2025 Madrid Open schedule
Wednesday, April 23
Men’s and women’s first round
Thursday, April 24
Men’s first round and women’s second round
Friday, April 25
Men’s and women’s second round
Saturday, April 26
Men’s second round and women’s third round
Sunday, April 27
Men’s and women’s third round
Monday, April 28
Men’s third round and women’s fourth round
Tuesday, April 29
Men’s fourth round and women’s quarter-finals
Wednesday, April 30
Men’s and women’s quarter-finals
Thursday, May 1
Men’s quarter-finals and women’s semi-finals
Friday, May
Men’s semi-finals
Saturday, May 3
Women’s final
Sunday, May 4
Men’s final
