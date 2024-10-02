Liverpool vs Bologna live stream: How to watch Champions League online and on TV

Having dispatched AC Milan two weeks ago, Liverpool come up against a second Italian side in succession in this all new Champions League format — and you can watch the Liverpool vs Bologna live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Liverpool vs Bologna live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Bologna live stream takes place on Wednesday, October 2.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 3)

• FREE STEAM — RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Things feel pretty good on the red side of the Mersey at the moment. Arne Slot has slipped seamlessly into the big shoes left by Jurgen Klopp and has Liverpool early leaders in the Premier League.

And when put to the test in Europe, he passed that audition with flying colors, too — they went to the San Siro and dominated when AC Milan played against Liverpool in the first game of the campaign. After falling behind after just a few minutes, goals from Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil Van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai propelled the Reds through to a famous win.

It hasn't been such a convincing start to Vincenzo Italiano's reign at Bologna. They have only one league win so far this season in Serie A and were held to a scoreless draw when Shakhtar Donetsk visited the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara two weeks ago.

But can the Italians throw a wrench in the works on Wednesday night? Keep reading as we explain how to watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams, including where you can watch for free.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Bologna for free? Lucky viewers in Ireland can watch Liverpool vs Bologna for FREE on the RTÉ Player. No sign up is required but you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services when traveling outside of Ireland. Details below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bologna from anywhere

Liverpool vs Bologna live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select an Ireland server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Bologna in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Liverpool vs Bologna live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Bologna live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bologna in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Liverpool vs Bologna live stream in the U.K.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Liverpool vs Bologna online in Canada

Canadians can watch a Liverpool vs Bologna live stream on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

After a recent price rise DAZN now costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Liverpool vs Bologna in Australia

Liverpool vs Bologna live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Watch Liverpool vs Bologna in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs $14.99/month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

Watch Liverpool vs Bologna in India

With this and other Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India, you can live stream Liverpool vs Bologna on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

Indian Jio users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

