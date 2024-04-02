Itzulia Basque Country 2024 live streams: How to watch cycling online and from anywhere

Cycling runs through the veins of the Basque Country – they live and breath the sport and this is their chance to see the world's best take on the famous climbs of this notoriously hilly region in the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country race.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Itzulia Basque Country 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The Itzulia Basque Country 2024 live streams take place between Monday, April 1 and Saturday, April 6. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAMS — RTVE (Spain)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

Watch anywhere

With the hottest start sheet we have seen so far this year the Itzulia Basque Country is shaping up to be a one week dress rehearsal for this summer's Tour de France. The only big name missing is Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but all the other principle actors are present as they meet each other for the first time in 2024.

Jonas Vinegaard (Visma–Lease a Bike) is the overwhelming favourite. He has dominated the two stage races he has ridden so far this year winning multiple stages of each one and making the rest of the field look amateurish. No one is unbeatable, though and lining up to push him to the edge are ex-world champion Remco Evenpoel (Soudal–Quick-Step), three time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic (Bora–Hansgrohe) and the ultra-talented Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

Also in the mix will be Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla), Richard Carapaz (EF Education–EasyPost), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates).

Read on for where to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2024 cycling action live, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Itzulia Basque Country live streams

If you live in Spain then you can look forward to a FREE Itzulia Basque Country live stream in 2024.

Spain's RTVE is set to serve up free streams of this six stage stage race.

But what if you're based in Spain but aren't at home to catch that free Itzulia Basque Country coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Itzulia Basque Country 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch 2024 Itzulia Basque Country live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

How to watch 2024 Itzulia Basque Country live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then a VPN can help.

How to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country (63rd edition) will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, a VPN can help you watch from abroad.

How to watch Itzulia Basque Country live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? A VPN service can help you watch from abroad.

Itzulia Basque Country 2024 stages

The overall distance of the race is 832.1km and the action kicks off with a 10km solo time trial to establish an initial pecking order but unlikely to create huge gaps between the favourites.

Stage two from Irun to Kanbo is never flat but should favour any sprinters who have made the journey but this is the only stage for them so they must make it count.

The next four stage are all packed with climbs starting with six classified ascents on stage 3, the last of which comes 20km before the finish line in Altsasu. The intensity of the climbing lessens a little on stage four but there are still enough nasty lumps to make it very hard work for any sprinters who may fancy their chances.

The last two stages are where the severity of the climbs begins to really ramp up with the 175.9 kilometres from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Amorebieta-Etxano packing in 5 nasty ascents including the infamous slopes of Urkiola. Stage six, the final and Queen stage of the race packs in six huge climbs to provide a brutal finish to the week's racing.

Stage 1 | Monday, April 1, Irun - Irun | 10km

Stage 2 | Tuesday. April 2, Irun - Kanbo | 160km

Stage 3 | Wednesday, April 3, Ezpeleta - Altsasu | 190.9km

Stage 4 | Thursday April 4, Etxarri Aranatz - Lagutio | 157.5km

Stage 5 | Friday, April 5, Vitoria-Gasteiz - Amorebieta-Etxano | 175.9kms

Stage 6 | Saturday, April 6, Eibar - Eibar | 137.8km