How to watch Indian Wells: live stream tennis online
Alcaraz and Swiatek are the defending champions in California
The BNP Paribas Open, better known as the Indian Wells Masters, will get underway on Wednesday, March 5 when the biggest names on the ATP and WTA Tours commence battle on the famous hard courts in California.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2024 Indian Wells tournament from anywhere with a VPN.
► Dates: Wednesday, March 5 – Sunday, March 16
► Daily start times: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ADST
• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo
• UK — Sky Sports
• AUS — beIN Sports (7-day trial)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
One of the most prestigious tournaments outside of the four majors, Indian Wells is often referred to as the fifth Grand Slam as it attracts the world’s best players. On the men’s side, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion, having beaten Daniil Medvedev in the last two championship matches.
The world No. 3 will face a tough task to make it a hat-trick of victories as there is a strong field that includes top seed Alexander Zverev and five-time champion Novak Djokovic. Home favorites Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul will also be vying for glory, while compatriots Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe could also emerge as contenders.
The women’s draw is equally stacked and features a host of potential champions. Iga Swiatek is bidding to retain her crown after beating Maria Sakkari in last year’s final but will face stiff competition from the likes of world No. 1 Aryan Sabalenka, third seed Coco Gauff, Australian Open winner Madison Keys and rising star Mirra Andreeva who recently became the youngest WTA 1000 Champion with her victory in Dubai.
To find out who will emerge victorious in the California desert, check out all of the TV and streaming details below for how to watch the 2025 Indian Wells Masters from anywhere.
Watch the 2025 Indian Wells from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Indian Wells live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch Indian Wells.
The best Indian Wells streams around the world
How to watch the 2025 Indian Wells online in the U.S.
Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Indian Wells tournament.
The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.
If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch the Tennis Channel. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.
How to watch 2025 Indian Wells live streams in the U.K.
Sky Sports will be showing all the action from Indian Wells in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.
Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.
Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 Indian Wells tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch Indian Wells live streams in Australia
Tennis fans in Australia can watch every Indian Wells match on beIN Sports.
To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the BNP Paribas Open 2025.
Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
2025 Indian Wells Masters seeds
ATP top 16 seeds
1. Alexander Zverev
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Taylor Fritz
4. Casper Ruud
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Alex de Minaur
8. Tommy Paul
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Stefanos Tsitsipas
11. Holger Rune
12. Ben Shelton
13. Ugo Humbert
14. Grigor Dimitrov
15. Jack Draper
16. Lorenzo Musetti
WTA top 16 seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek
3. Coco Gauff
4. Jessica Pegula
5. Madison Keys
6. Jasmine Paolini
7. Elena Rybakina
8. Qinwen Zheng
9. Mirra Andreeva
10. Emma Navarro
11. Paula Badosa
12. Daria Kasatkina
13. Diana Shnaider
14. Danielle Collins
15. Karolina Muchova
16. Beatriz Haddad Maia
2025 Indian Wells Masters schedule
All times are PT
Wednesday, March 5
Women's & Men's 1st Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 6
Women's & Men's 1st Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Friday, March 7
Women's & Men's 2nd Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 8
Women's & Men's 2nd Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 9
Women's & Men's 3rd Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Monday, March 10
Women's & Men's 3rd Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 11
Women's & Men's 4th Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 12
Women's & Men's 4th Round
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 13
Women's & Men's Quarter Finals
Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.
Friday, March 14
Women's Semi-Finals
Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, March 15
Men's Semi-Finals
Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
Sunday, March 16
Women's & Men's Singles Final
Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.
