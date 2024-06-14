Hungary vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Hungary vs Switzerland live stream live stream sees a vastly experienced Swiss outfit take on a side that went unbeaten throughout qualifying for Euro 2024 at the Cologne Stadium — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Hungary vs Switzerland live stream, date, time and channels The Hungary vs Switzerland live stream will take place on Saturday, June 15.

• Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT /11 p.m. AEST

Hungary are seen as one of the dark horses at Euro 2024 after going unbeaten in qualifying. Marco Rossi’s side is packed with talent and were captained superbly by Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai who scored four goals in eight games. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is another supreme talent and will be one to watch.

Switzerland labored through qualifying but have experience on the big stage, having reached the knockout stages in the last five international tournaments. On top of that, manager Murat Yakin has an array of talent at his disposal, including Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Yann Sommer and Breel Embolo.

Where to watch Hungary vs Switzerland for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV.

Hungary vs Switzerland is on ITV – watch for free on ITVX. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Hungary vs Switzerland live online.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in the U.S.

While soccer fans in the U.S. can watch many of the Euro 2024 on FOX, select games – including Hungary vs Switzerland – are being broadcast exclusively on Fubo. The knockout rounds will also air on FOX. These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

In addition to catching exclusive matches for Euro 2024, Fubo is also a great option for other sports as well. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus much more. There will be a small handful of five group-stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The Hungary vs Switzerland live stream is being show on ITV and the ITVX. Kick-off is at 2 p.m. U.K. time.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Hungary vs Switzerland, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Hungary vs Switzerland live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Hungary vs Switzerland, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.