Greece vs England live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League 2024 game online from anywhere and on TV

The Greece vs England live stream sees the two sides in a straight shoot-out for Nations League promotion, with Greece a win away from sealing League A status.

Greece vs England live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Greece vs England live stream takes place on Thursday, November 14.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 15)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

Greece have conceded only one goal in their campaign so far. That was a late equaliser by Jude Bellingham at Wembley that was subsequently wiped out by a Vangelis Pavlidis injury time winner. If their defence can hold tight in Greece again this Thursday, they have a golden opportunity to win back-to-back promotions and head to the top table in the Nations League.

Lee Carsley has only two games remaining as temporary England boss and will want to burnish his reputation before Thomas Tuchel comes in full-time. His own bid for promotion has not been helped by having eight players — including the likes of of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka — withdraw from his squad for various reasons this week. However, that gives some unsung players and the uncapped trio of Morgan Rogers, Tino Livramento and James Trafford their chance to shine.

Read on to find out how to watch Greece vs England live streams wherever you are on Thursday — and for free.

How to watch Greece vs England in the U.K. for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K., you can watch Greece vs England for FREE because this Nations League game will be broadcast on ITV1.

That means you can also live stream it for free on ITVX online. It's available on web browsers, smartphone apps and a multitude of streaming devices and games consoles.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Greece vs England live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch Greece vs England from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Greece vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view ITV as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to ITVX and enjoy!

How to watch Greece vs England in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Greece vs England on FOX's FS1 channel or the FOX website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have access to FS1 on cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from just $40/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 40 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $80/month but gives you 100+ channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Greece vs England live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Greece vs England in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Greece vs England, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying an annual pass for $300. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Greece vs England in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Greece vs England live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as all Premier League live streams).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229, and it's cheaper if you're already an Optus customer.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Greece vs England in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Greece vs England live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 1 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

