Giro d'Abruzzo 2025: How to watch the UCI Europe Tour stage race live online from anywhere

Snaking its way between the coast of eastern Italy and the mountainous province of L'Aquila, the Giro d'Abruzzo is a four-stage UCI Europe Tour race that incorporates the famous Roccaraso ski resort, but opportunities galore for sprinters too.

Read on to find out how to watch 2025 Giro d'Abruzzo live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Giro d'Abruzzo 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates The 2025 Giro d'Abruzzo runs from Tuesday, April 15 to Friday, April 18. Full schedule below.

• FREE STREAM — Watch on RAI (ITA)

• U.S. — Watch on Max

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+ / TNT Sports

The race is 613km long in total, starting and ending relatively gently, either side of a pair of steep legs. Stage 3 on Thursday is the Giro d'Abruzzo's Queen Stage, a 160km ride from San Demetrio ne’ Vestini to Roccaraso's Aremogna plateau.

This is the stage that should break the General Classification contest for the Maglia Verde Azzurra, though if the sprinters stay within touching distance they'll head into Stage 4 with a shot at turning the tables.

George Bennett, who finished third last year, is amongst the favorites, as are David De la Cruz, a top-10 finisher at the recent Tirreno Adriatico, and prospective stars of tomorrow Pablo Torres, Mathys Rondel and Pavel Novak.

You'll find the schedule and route at the bottom of this page. Here's how to watch Giro d'Abruzzo 2025 from anywhere — starting with free streams.

Free Giro d'Abruzzo live streams

The Giro d'Abruzzo is available to watch for FREE on RAI in Italy.

Away from home? You'll need an Italian IP address to unblock RAI. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Giro d'Abruzzo for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

How to watch a Giro d'Abruzzo live stream from abroad

It's only natural that you'll want to watch your usual home coverage of Giro d'Abruzzo, especially if it's free-to-air. But what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

How to watch Giro d'Abruzzo live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Giro d'Abruzzo is exclusive to Max.

Live cycling is only included in the Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99 per month or $139.99 per year, and $20.99 per month or $169.99 per year respectively.

However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.

How to watch Giro d'Abruzzo live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Giro d'Abruzzo on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$203.88 for the year or CA$39.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Giro d'Abruzzo live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports will host Giro d'Abruzzo 2025 TV coverage in the U.K., across multiple channels.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Can you watch Giro d'Abruzzo live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the Giro d'Abruzzo appears to have slipped through the cracks in Australia.

How to watch Giro d'Abruzzo 2025 in Europe

Aside from in Italy, where a public broadcaster is showing the race for free, European viewers wanting to watch Giro d'Abruzzo can do so through Eurosport, Discovery+, and Max — all part of the Warner Bros. Discovery stable.

Eurosport is available as part of a variety of satellite TV packages, but is also available to stream online, though the exact platform will depend which country you are in.

As with the U.K., Discovery+ is the service for viewers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France and Spain, as well as Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €5.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Giro d'Abruzzo 2025 schedule and route

Stages

Stage 1 | 5:35 a.m. Tue, Apr 15 | Scerni to Crecchio, 151km

| 5:35 a.m. Tue, Apr 15 | Scerni to Crecchio, 151km Stage 2 | 5:50 a.m. Wed, Apr 16 | Tocco da Casauria to Penne, 138km

| 5:50 a.m. Wed, Apr 16 | Tocco da Casauria to Penne, 138km Stage 3 | 5 a.m. Thu, Apr 17 | San Demetrio ne' Vestini to Roccaraso, 160km

| 5 a.m. Thu, Apr 17 | San Demetrio ne' Vestini to Roccaraso, 160km Stage 4 | 5:25 a.m. Fri, Apr 18 | Corropoli to Isola del Gran Sasso, 164km



(All times ET)

Route

(Image credit: IlGirodAbruzzo.it)

