Fulham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs Newcastle live stream will see the Magpies look to continue their unbeaten start to the season at Craven Cottage — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Saturday, September 21.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sept. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fulham will welcome their visitors from the North East to the capital following a fairly indifferent start to the season. While, Fulham have not lost since the opening day when they faced Man Utd, in that time have managed just a single win alongside two draws. Their midweek exploits in the Carabao Cup were similarly disappointing where a lengthy shootout against Preston saw the Cottagers eliminated by the Championship side after missing their 16th penalty.

Meanwhile, for Newcastle, it’s been (on paper) a fantastic start, the Magpies are unbeaten, with three wins and a draw, which represents their best start to a league season in almost 30 years (and are still in the Carabao Cup). However, despite the final results going in the Toon Army’s favor, on the pitch the squad has looked poor, and there’s an overwhelming feeling that Newcastle are currently riding their luck. And as soccer history shows, teams playing poorly will eventually come unstuck.

The Fulham vs Newcastle live stream has produced some memorable matches in recent seasons, to see if this latest meeting is another, you’ll need to tune in, and we’ve got all the details you need to do that online and from anywhere below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Fulham vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Fulham vs Newcastle and watch the game.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Fulham vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Fulham vs Newcastle in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Fulham vs Newcastle live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing matches in this timeslot.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Newcastle live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide