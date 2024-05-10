Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream sees the in-form Toffees taking on a club that has already been relegated from the EPL — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream takes place Saturday (May 11).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday, May 12)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Everton fans breathed a huge sigh of relief in late April when their team secured their EPL status. The Toffees did so thanks to a magnificent run of form at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche's side are seeking a fifth consecutive home win this weekend, a feat the club has not achieved since 2019.

While Everton can look forward to another season of EPL soccer, Sheffield Utd cannot. Their relegation was confirmed on the same day Everton ensured their survival. The Blades only have pride left to play for from here.

Everton will aim to take advantage of Sheffield Utd's defensive deficiencies, which have seen them become the first team in EPL history to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season. Dyche's team will look to get the ball forward quickly and whip crosses into the box, both from open play and set-pieces.

For all their struggles at the back, Sheffield Utd have scored in eight of their last nine league games. It will be interesting to see whether their offense can breach an Everton backline that has kept four clean sheets on the bounce in front of their own fans.

Also, make sure you don’t miss any of the weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Everton vs Sheffield Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Everton vs Sheffield Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Everton vs Sheffield Utd in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us

Can you watch Everton vs Sheffield Utd in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has also broadcast 20 matches this season.

How to watch Everton vs Sheffield Utd in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch an Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Everton vs Sheffield Utd in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch an Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back in Oz.

Watch Everton vs Sheffield Utd in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Everton vs Sheffield Utd live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.