Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream is set to be a significant match in the Premier League relegation battle — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Saturday, April 20.

► Time: 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Everton are still bruised after receiving a second points deduction earlier this month (bringing their total deducted points this season to eight). But the Toffees remain above the EPL drop zone and have a little bit of daylight between themselves and 18th place.

However that two-point gap could quickly disappear if Everton put in more performances like they did against Chelsea last Monday (April 15). The Blues ripped the Toffees to shred in a 6-0 thrashing. Safe to say, it wasn’t the ideal result ahead of a massive game against Nottm Forest.

Nottm Forest are just a point and a single place behind Everton in the Premier League table, which makes this match a crucial opportunity to pull themselves away from the relegation zone. However Forest have managed just one win in their last eight, and while that was a solid victory over Fulham, based on current form, Forest look in real danger of relegation.

Neither Everton nor Nottm Forest can afford to lose this match. It’s the definition of a six-pointer. Expect a cagey encounter but both teams will still push for the three points. We’ve got all the details you need to watch this Premier League game down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our guide for how to watch Premier League live streams.

Watch Everton vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

How to watch the Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream wherever you are

Everton vs Nottm Forest live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Everton vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Everton vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $80/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Everton vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Everton vs Nottm Forest in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch Everton vs Nottm Forest in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Everton vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Everton vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.