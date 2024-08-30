Everton vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

The Everton vs Bournemouth live stream features two sides who, even at this early stage of the season, need to get a win under their belts — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Bournemouth live stream takes place on Saturday, August 31.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sept. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

The Toffees have conceded seven goals in their opening two fixtures and looked tame against Tottenham. Key man Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut a frustrated and isolated figure up front. While it is fair to note the huge number of injuries manager Sean Dyche is contending with, he only 14 senior players available for Saturday’s trip to North London, those who did take to the field offered very little. Unless things change very quickly, the blue half of Merseyside is in for a long season.

The Cherries have looked far better than their opponents, but still only have two points on the board after draws with Nott’m Forest and Newcastle. Now without Dominic Solanke, Andoni Iraola’s side are finding goals harder to come by. They managed a late equaliser in their first match and thought they’d claimed a last-gasp winner in the second. However, it was controversially ruled out by VAR. This could be the game they turn things around.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Everton vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to any of the services listed below that's showing Everton vs Bournemouth and watch the game.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can I watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K. as this is a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and they're still blacked out from coverage.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 2 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 7.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

