Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions live stream — How to watch cricket online from Allan Border Field in Brisbane

Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is the second four-day match of England Lions' tour of Australia. The tour culminates with the third game, the ‘unofficial test match’ against Australia A.

You can watch Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE!

Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions live stream, time, free option ► Dates: Wed, Jan. 22 - Sat, Jan. 25

► Times: 12 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m ET (Jan. 21) / 4 p.m PT (Jan. 21) / 5.30 a.m. IST / 11 a.m. AEST

• WATCH FREE — Cricket Australia YouTube Channel

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

England will hope their inexperienced batting line up fares better than it did in the first game of the tour, a seven-wicket defeat to Cricket Australia XI; or indeed last month when the Lions went down to a 284-run defeat to South Africa A.

Australia A and England Lions are viewed as being these respective nations' second XIs. However England have increasingly picked promising young players for the England Lions rather than necessarily players on the verge of the test team.

So watching England Lions games give a chance to see the next generation coming through, players who even ardent county cricket fans may be unaware of, let alone have seen play. However with the current England selectors keen to fast-track players to the Test side, as evidenced by the recent test selections of Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell and Josh Hull, these players could be in the full England side sooner than expected.

Here's how to tune into every ball of the Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions second match online and how to watch cricket from anywhere.

Watch Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions free streams

The second four-day match of England Lions' tour will be live streamed on the Cricket Australia YouTube Channel.

Abroad? You may need to use a VPN to watch YouTube when traveling outside your home country. Details below.

Watch Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching YouTube? You can still watch the live action from Australia XI vs England Lions thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review. Get 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location (e.g. Australia).

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch Australia XI vs England Lions as if you were back at home.

Australia XI vs England Lions 2025 squads

Cricket Australia XI squad: Charlie Anderson, Gabe Bell, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Sam Elliott, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Peter Handscomb, Lachie Hearne, Ryan Hicks, Henry Hunt, Rafael MacMillan, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jem Ryan, Tim Ward, Tom Whitney.

England Lions: Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Pat Brown, James Coles, Sam Cook, Alex Davies, Rocky Flintoff, Tom Lawes, Freddie McCann, Ben McKinney, Dillon Pennington, James Rew, Hamza Shaikh, Mitch Stanley, Josh Tongue, John Turner.

England Lions in Australia 2025 schedule

January 14–17 : vs Cricket Australia XI – lost by 7 wickets

January 23–26 : vs Cricket Australia XI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

January 30 – February 2 : vs Australia A, Cricket Central, Sydney

Who are the teenage batsmen in the Lions squad? Rocky Flintoff’s father Andrew captained England and is the current Lions coach. Sixteen-year old Rocky is a middle order batter who has played four first-class games for Lancashire in which he struggled, averaging only 12. Right hander Hamza Shaikh, 18, has played four times for Warwickshire with a top score of 91. Freddie McCann, 19, is a left hander who has already scored two centuries for Nottinghamshire despite only having played five games for them.

More from Tom's Guide