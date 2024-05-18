Brentford vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Newcastle live stream is a chance for the Magpies to seal a top-seven finish (and potential European qualification) with a win — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday, May 19

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (May 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brentford are ending the Premier League season in respectable form, with three wins from their last five games (and just a single defeat in that period), but it’s been a disappointing campaign overall. Starting the day in 16th, the Bees had been eyeing a top-10 finish before the season began. This game could also mark a goodbye to striker Ivan Toney, who has made his desire to leave the club in the summer pretty clear in recent interviews.

Newcastle are dealing with a disappointment of their own after an agonizing midweek defeat to Man Utd almost certainly costing them a top-six finish, and guaranteed European football for next season. If the away side can win this final match, they could still play on the continent next season (depending on the result of the FA Cup final), but Newcastle have one of the worst away records in the league, having lost 11 times on the road in just 18 matches.

Brentford come into this game playing for pride, while there’s a potential reward on the line for the visitors, but Newcastle have a habit of folding under pressure, so that may play to the Bee’s advantage. Don’t miss the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream to see what happens.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the final matchday EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle from anywhere

Brentford vs Newcastle live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Brentford vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Brentford vs Newcastle in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.