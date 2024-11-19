Brazil vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier free online from anywhere

With both sides expected to qualify comfortably for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Brazil vs Uruguay live stream is all about asserting dominance in South America and, for the Canarinha, to make recompense for the defeat they suffered to La Celeste at the Copa America — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Brazil's much traveled manager Dorival Júnior took on a huge task to restore former glories when he took the reins in January. A Copa America campaign that ended at the quarter-final stage — knocked out on penalties by Tuesday's opponents — won't have helped to bring the ultras on side. Barcelona man Raphinha has three goals in the last two, but a limp draw against Venezuela at the weekend will have the boss demanding a response from his side.

It feels like the momentum has slowed down for Tuesday's visitors, who managed consecutive qualifier wins over Brazil and world champions Argentina last year. Before Sunday, they'd gone four straight games without a CONMEBOL win and it was only a 103rd minute winner from Man United's Manuel Ugarte that earned them three points against Colombia.

Whatever result fans are hoping for on Tuesday, we'd expect the neutral to enjoy an entertaining encounter between two of the highest scoring teams in the competition. So make sure you know how to watch Brazil vs Uruguay live streams no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Brazil vs Uruguay live stream for FREE as it will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brazil vs Uruguay live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Brazil vs Uruguay live stream on NBC's Telemundo Desportes or Universo. You may already have access to one or both of these on your cable TV package and through one of the best TV antennas.

If you're a cord cutter or don't have access, they are also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services.

Sling TV is likely to be the cheapest way to watch — Universo is available as part of its Latino package that costs from just $10 with a 7-day free trial and doesn't require an existing subscription to Sling. Fubo is another great option, with in excess of 100 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA Network and Universo.

You'll need Sling TV's Latino package to watch this game, which includes Universo among its 80+ Spanish language channels. Plans cost $10/month but you can try it for seven days absolutely free.

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This World Cup qualifier is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Premier Sports costs £10.99/month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £15.99 for the month-by-month option or £120 if you buy a whole year up front.

It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to your Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K. you can still watch Brazil vs Uruguay live streams by using a good VPN like NordVPN.

Can I watch Brazil vs Uruguay in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, it doesn't look as though anybody is showing Argentina vs Bolivia in Canada. It isn't even available on the Fanatiz platform, which often steps up in North America to show South American soccer.

If you're travelling to Canada at the moment and want to watch your usual subscription service from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay online in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brazil vs Uruguay is being shown on SBS Viceland on TV Down Under, and you can watch Brazil vs Uruguay online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 11:45 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday morning.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can I watch Brazil vs Uruguay in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there are no listings for Brazil vs Uruguay in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

More from Tom's Guide