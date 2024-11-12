Where to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: live stream tennis online anywhere – teams, schedule

Marking the conclusion of the 2024 women’s tennis season, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals will see 12 nations competing across eight days in Malaga, Spain and will feature many of the world’s best players.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals tennis from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

After a long, hard season there is just one more trophy up for grabs and it will take a team effort to earn it. Last year Canada emerged victorious thanks to a 2-0 win over Italy in the final, with Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic securing the vital points.

These two nations, along with Australia and Czechia, have received byes this year and will enter the tournament at the quarter-final stage. That leaves eight other countries competing in first-round ties, including a Poland team featuring world No. 2 Iga Swiatek and a dangerous US side led by world No. 10 Danielle Collins.

Spain will also hope to be in the reckoning with a team that includes Paula Badosa, while Great Britain have the in-form Katie Boulter in their ranks as well as a dangerous doubles duo of Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls.

A rare opportunity for players to represent their country, it should be a fascinating tournament. So check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals from anywhere.

How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K.-based streaming service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Tennis Channel or another service and watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 online.

Watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 around the world

How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals live.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month ($20 for your first month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC (selected cities), NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan comes with ESPN, which is great news for sports fans. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Where to watch 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals live in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those wanting to watch all of the action from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, then the Tennis Channel is the best option.

A subscription costs just £2.49 per month or £24.99 per year, which will get you access to a host of WTA and ATP Tour events.

If you are just interested in watching Great Britain's ties then you won't have to pay a penny as you can watch those matches for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Billie Jean King Cup Finals live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you'll have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 online in Canada

(Image credit: Free)

Unfortunately, no channels in Canada are showing the entire tournament, but tennis fans can watch all of Team Canada’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals ties for free on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel.

The ties will also be available in French, as TVA Sports and TVA Sports Direct will be showing Canada’s matchups, as well as the semi-finals and the final.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Billie Jean King Cup Finals live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals teams

Australia

Ajla Tomljanovic

Olivia Gadecki

Daria Saville

Ellen Perez

Captain: Samantha Stosur

Canada

Leylah Fernandez

Rebecca Marino

Marina Stakusic

Gabriela Dabrowski

Captain: Heidi El Tabakh

Czech Republic

Karolina Muchova

Linda Noskova

Katerina Siniakova

Marie Bouzkova

Captain: Petr Pala

Great Britain

Katie Boulter

Harriet Dart

Heather Watson

Olivia Nicholls

Captain: Anne Keothavong

Germany

Jule Niemeier

Tatjana Maria

Laura Siegemund

Eva Lys

Captain: Rainer Schüttler

Italy

Jasmine Paolini

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Lucia Bronzetti

Sara Errani

Martina Trevisan

Captain: Tathiana Garbin

Japan

Moyuka Uchijima

Ena Shibahara

Nao Hibino

Eri Hozumi

Shuko Aoyama

Captain: Ai Sugiyama

Poland

Iga Swiatek

Magdalena Fręch

Magda Linette

Maja Chwalinska

Katarzyna Kawa

Captain: Dawid Celt

Romania

Jaqueline Adina Cristian

Ana Bogdan

Elena Gabriela Ruse

Alexia Anca Todoni

Monica Niculescu

Captain: Horia Tecau

Slovakia

Rebecca Sramkova

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Viktoria Hruncakova

Renata Jamrichova

Tereza Mihalikova

Captain: Matej Liptak

Spain

Paula Badosa

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Cristina Bucsa

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues

USA

Danielle Collins

Peyton Stearns

Ashlyn Krueger

Taylor Townsend

Caroline Dolehide

Captain: Lindsay Davenport

2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule

All times UK

November 13: Spain v Poland (4pm)

November 14: Japan v Romania (9am), Slovakia v USA (not before 4pm)

November 15: Germany v Great Britain (4pm)

November 16: Japan/Romania v Italy (9am), Spain/Poland v Czech Republic (not before 4pm)

November 17: Slovakia/USA v Australia (9am), Germany/Great Britain v Canada (not before 4pm)

November 18: Semi-final 1 (4pm)

November 19: Semi-final 2 (11am)

November 20: Final (4pm)

