Where to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: live stream tennis online anywhere – teams, schedule

Marking the conclusion of the 2024 women’s tennis season, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals will see 12 nations competing across eight days in Malaga, Spain and will feature many of the world’s best players.
► Dates: Weds, Nov. 13 – Nov. 20
After a long, hard season there is just one more trophy up for grabs and it will take a team effort to earn it. Last year Canada emerged victorious thanks to a 2-0 win over Italy in the final, with Leylah Fernandez and Marina Stakusic securing the vital points.
These two nations, along with Australia and Czechia, have received byes this year and will enter the tournament at the quarter-final stage. That leaves eight other countries competing in first-round ties, including a Poland team featuring world No. 2 Iga Swiatek and a dangerous US side led by world No. 10 Danielle Collins.
Spain will also hope to be in the reckoning with a team that includes Paula Badosa, while Great Britain have the in-form Katie Boulter in their ranks as well as a dangerous doubles duo of Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls.
A rare opportunity for players to represent their country, it should be a fascinating tournament. So check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals from anywhere.
How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 online in the U.S.
Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals live.
The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.
Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month ($20 for your first month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC (selected cities), NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan comes with ESPN, which is great news for sports fans. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Where to watch 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals live in the U.K.
For those wanting to watch all of the action from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, then the Tennis Channel is the best option.
A subscription costs just £2.49 per month or £24.99 per year, which will get you access to a host of WTA and ATP Tour events.
If you are just interested in watching Great Britain's ties then you won't have to pay a penny as you can watch those matches for FREE on BBC iPlayer.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Billie Jean King Cup Finals live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Where to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 in Australia
Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on beIN Sports.
To access beIN sports you'll have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024.
Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 online in Canada
Unfortunately, no channels in Canada are showing the entire tournament, but tennis fans can watch all of Team Canada’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals ties for free on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel.
The ties will also be available in French, as TVA Sports and TVA Sports Direct will be showing Canada’s matchups, as well as the semi-finals and the final.
If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Billie Jean King Cup Finals live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.
2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals teams
Australia
Ajla Tomljanovic
Olivia Gadecki
Daria Saville
Ellen Perez
Captain: Samantha Stosur
Canada
Leylah Fernandez
Rebecca Marino
Marina Stakusic
Gabriela Dabrowski
Captain: Heidi El Tabakh
Czech Republic
Karolina Muchova
Linda Noskova
Katerina Siniakova
Marie Bouzkova
Captain: Petr Pala
Great Britain
Katie Boulter
Harriet Dart
Heather Watson
Olivia Nicholls
Captain: Anne Keothavong
Germany
Jule Niemeier
Tatjana Maria
Laura Siegemund
Eva Lys
Captain: Rainer Schüttler
Italy
Jasmine Paolini
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Lucia Bronzetti
Sara Errani
Martina Trevisan
Captain: Tathiana Garbin
Japan
Moyuka Uchijima
Ena Shibahara
Nao Hibino
Eri Hozumi
Shuko Aoyama
Captain: Ai Sugiyama
Poland
Iga Swiatek
Magdalena Fręch
Magda Linette
Maja Chwalinska
Katarzyna Kawa
Captain: Dawid Celt
Romania
Jaqueline Adina Cristian
Ana Bogdan
Elena Gabriela Ruse
Alexia Anca Todoni
Monica Niculescu
Captain: Horia Tecau
Slovakia
Rebecca Sramkova
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
Viktoria Hruncakova
Renata Jamrichova
Tereza Mihalikova
Captain: Matej Liptak
Spain
Paula Badosa
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Cristina Bucsa
Nuria Parrizas-Diaz
Sara Sorribes Tormo
Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues
USA
Danielle Collins
Peyton Stearns
Ashlyn Krueger
Taylor Townsend
Caroline Dolehide
Captain: Lindsay Davenport
2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule
All times UK
November 13: Spain v Poland (4pm)
November 14: Japan v Romania (9am), Slovakia v USA (not before 4pm)
November 15: Germany v Great Britain (4pm)
November 16: Japan/Romania v Italy (9am), Spain/Poland v Czech Republic (not before 4pm)
November 17: Slovakia/USA v Australia (9am), Germany/Great Britain v Canada (not before 4pm)
November 18: Semi-final 1 (4pm)
November 19: Semi-final 2 (11am)
November 20: Final (4pm)
