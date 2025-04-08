Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and from anywhere

The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream is set to be a fascinating contest between two sides sitting top of their respective league tables — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream date, time, TV channels The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream takes place on Tuesday, April 8.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

In the quarter-finals for the sixth consecutive season, Bayern Munich eased past rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 and after a 3-1 win over Augsburg on Friday night are marching towards the Bundesliga title. Vincent Kompany’s side boast an incredible home record in the UCL, having not lost any of their last 22 games at the Allianz Arena but have been rocked by the news that playmaker Jamal Musiala will miss the rest of the season through injury.

After a resounding 4-1 aggregate victory over Feyenoord in the last 16, Inter have now conceded just two goals in their 10 Champions League games this season. The reigning Serie A champions not only have a remarkable defence but they carry a serious threat up top in Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez. However, Simone Inzaghi’s side have stuttered somewhat lately, winning just two of their last eight away matches and letting a two-goal slip in their 2-2 draw with Parma at the weekend.

Read on as we explain how to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount Plus, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the game as usual.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

