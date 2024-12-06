Bath vs La Rochelle live stream — how to watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby online

The Bath vs La Rochelle live stream kicks off the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, and with Les Maritimes in a slump, the hosts have a golden opportunity to send out a real statement of intent — here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bath vs La Rochelle live streams: TV schedule, dates The Bath vs La Rochelle live stream takes place today (Friday, December 6).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

After winning two of the last three Investec Champions Cups, Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle side are not to be taken lightly. However, not only have the French outfit lost each of their past two fixtures in the Top 14, but one of those defeats was a home drubbing by bottom-of-the-table whipping boys RC Vannes. O'Gara has responded with a raft of changes, most notably the return of Gregory Alldritt, who looked badly undercooked during the recent international window.

Bath lead the Premiership after winning six of their opening seven, though the victory that took them to the summit wasn't entirely convincing. They toiled against winless Exeter at the weekend, with Guy Pepper and Niall Annett making the difference as Finn Russell had one of those days.

Read on to see your Bath vs La Rochelle live stream options and how to watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby from anywhere.

How to watch Bath vs La Rochelle in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

FloRugby has the rights to show every Investec Champions Cup rugby game this season. Bath vs La Rochelle kicks off at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Friday.

Plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access Bath vs La Rochelle live streams.

How to watch Bath vs La Rochelle live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bath vs La Rochelle live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making them ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we rate it so highly in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the Bath vs La Rochelle stream online as if you were back at home.

How to watch Bath vs La Rochelle live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bath vs La Rochelle is being shown on Premier Sports, which has the rights to Investec Champions Cup rugby this season in the U.K.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Challenge Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Bath vs La Rochelle live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No major broadcasters have picked up the rights to the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup in Australia, which means fans need to subscribe to EPCR TV in order to watch Bath vs La Rochelle, along with every other game.

A subscription costs €49.99 for a season pass that will let you watch every game live.

If you're currently outside of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Bath vs La Rochelle live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

FloRugby is showing Bath va La Rochelle, along with every game of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby season in Canada too.

You can pay either $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch the rugby can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave as if it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bath vs La Rochelle live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch Bath vs La Rochelle online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be canceled anytime. Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Saturday morning.

Traveling away from home? You can still follow the game on your usual service by using one of the best VPN services for streaming, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide