Australia vs India 1st Test 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket online from Perth

Australia vs India 1st Test at Optus Stadium in Perth is the start of a test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will finish with the Sydney test match in its now traditional New Year slot. India hold the trophy after their 2-1 victory in February and March of last year.

You can watch Australia vs India 1st Test 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

India have won their past four test series with Australia, and seven of the past nine. Australia have not won a test series with India since 2014/15. India have won each of the past four series by a 2-1 margin each time. All those series were of four matches, but this one is to be played over five games – the first of this length between these sides since 1991/92 and only the fourth time these sides will have contested a five-match test rubber in Australia.

Australia beat India in the final of the World Test Championship in June 2023. The two teams who finish in the top two of the 2023-25 World Test Championship table will contest the next final, at Lord's in June. The top two are currently India and Australia, but they are unlikely to stay there by dint of playing one another now, as one team could well knock the other out of contention. South Africa and Sri Lanka both still have a realistic chance of making the final.

India know if they win four matches in this series, they will be certain to qualify for the final. Australia play two-match series in Sri Lanka after this one, and five wins across the seven test matches will guarantee them a final berth.

Here's how to watch every ball of the Australia vs India 1st Test live stream from anywhere.

FREE Australia vs India live stream

Lucky fans in Australia can watch the Australia vs India Test series for free via the 7plus app.

Traveling outside of Australia? Watch your usual stream from anywhere with a VPN. Details below.

Watch Australia vs India 1st Test 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the Australia vs India 1st Test 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch Australia vs India match 2024 around the world

Here's where to watch the Australia vs India 1st Test match 2024 around the world:

Watch Australia vs India live streams in the U.S.

Watch Australia vs India 2024 live streams from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Australia vs India series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to watch Australia vs India live in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Australia vs India 1st test live stream in the U.K. It is also the home of a number of Premier League and Champions League football matches.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

How to watch Australia vs India 1st test 2024 live in India

The 2024 Australia vs India test series is being live streamed via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need a Disney Star subscription.

How to watch Australia vs India 1st Test 2024 online in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Australia vs India live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Prefer to watch on TV? This game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 1. The service is also the home of Premier League football in the country

How to watch Australia vs India 1st Test 2024 live streams in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Australia vs India on free-to-air Channel 7 or on its 7plus app.

It will also be shown on Fox; also on sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports which has monthly rolling plans starting from $25 (after a 7-day free trial).

Australia vs India 1st Test 2024 squads

These are the Australian and Indian 1st Test series 2024 squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia vs India Test series 2024/205 schedule

November 22–26 : First Test, Perth

December 6–10 : Second Test, Adelaide

December 14–18: Third Test, Brisbane

December 25–30: Fourth Test, Melbourne

January 2–7: Fifth Test, Sydney