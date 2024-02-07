Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round replay online

Aston Villa host Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth round replay today, precipitated by a breathless goalless draw that saw Youri Tielemans and Cole Palmer miss a sitter apiece. Who will face Leeds in the fifth round? You can watch the FA Cup from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Wednesday, February 7.

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 8)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Villa were on a downward trajectory and Chelsea on the up when they faced off two weeks ago. How things have changed. The Blues were jeered off by their own fans at the weekend following a comprehensive beatdown by Wolves, and even though they have a final to look forward to at the end of the month, there's a sense that the walls are closing in on Mauricio Pochettino.

Unai Emery's men, meanwhile, vented recent frustrations by battering Sheffield United. While any Premier League title talk was always far-fetched, that's not the case for the FA Cup. They won their last piece of major silverware 28 years ago, and if any manager looked capable of ending that drought, it's Emery.

It's worth remembering, however, that Villa had won just one of six games before the weekend, with opponents managing to work out their high-risk high line. Then again, these Chelsea players have repeatedly proved themselves incapable of following a tactical gameplan.

You'll want to tune in to see who progresses, so read on as we explain all the ways to get an Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream where you are.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch most FA Cup games live on Paramount Plus, but the broadcaster doesn't appear to have the rights to the replays.

Traveling abroad right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your usual streaming platform, as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.