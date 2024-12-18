Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch EFL Cup game online and on TV

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream features the Gunners hosting the in-form Eagles with a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals on the line — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT / 6.30 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Unbeaten in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan at San Siro in the Champions League, the Gunners have stumbled to successive Premier League draws with Saturday's goalless stalemate against a struggling Everton particularly worrying. Mikel Arteta's side have reached the final eight of the EFL Cup with comfortable victories over Bolton and Preston, but the Spanish tactician knows an improvement is needed. Teenage talent Ethan Nwaneri has scored in both rounds and may get more game time.

After a terrible start to 2024/25 that yielded just one win in 13 Premier League games, Palace seem to have turned a corner with two victories in their last three league games. The Eagles' 3-1 defeat of bitter rivals Brighton at the weekend was the best of the lot as Ismaila Sarr's brace served notice of the former Watford man's talent. Oliver Glasner's side beat Aston Villa in the last round as they seek a second successive semi-final appearance in the Carabao Cup.

To see how this encounter goes, keep reading for how to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching this EFL Cup match on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to one of the services listed below and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CBS has wrestled the rights to EFL soccer away from ESPN this season. That means you can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live streams on its Paramount Plus streaming service.

That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you're outside of the U.S. and want to watch on your Paramount Plus subscription, you can watch the soccer live stream by using a VPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports (e.g. Champions League soccer) and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", and much, much more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports shows the EFL Cup in the U.K. and Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live across its Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7 p.m GMT.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider a Now Sports Membership. This gives you a day of access for £14.99, or it's £34.99 on a monthly basis.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow EFL Cup live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch an Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise DAZN now costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch EFL Cup soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a one-week trial.

As well as the EFL Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to EFL Cup soccer in New Zealand.

Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing TV package. Or go for a standalone plan for $14.99/month or $149.99/year after a 1-week trial.

Kick-off for this game is at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Indonesia

Indonesian fans can live stream the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup game on Vidio. The Platinum plan starts from 39,000 Rp. (around $2.50) per month.

Away from Indonesia right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

