How to watch 'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' online — stream it from anywhere

The script for "Welcome to Wrexham" season 3 is already written and it promises to be the best yet, as Wrexham AFC chase promotion to League 1 in the company of Hollywood backers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Ready to return to The Turf? Here's where to watch "Welcome to Wrexham" season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' streaming details The first two episodes of "Welcome to Wrexham season 3" premiere at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Thurs, 2 May.

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling TV / Hulu / Disney+

• U.K. — Disney+

• Australia — Disney+

The story so far: the oldest football club in Wales is marooned in the National League, the fifth tier of English football when two Hollywood superstars – Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool") and Rob McElhenney ("It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia") – decide to buy it in 2020.

The goal? To revive the Wrexham AFC's fortunes. After a harrowing season 1 (with defeat in both the FA Trophy final at Wembley and the promotion play-off semi-finals), season 2 saw fans from all over the globe tune into Wrexham live streams as the team gained promotion to League Two.

Season 3 picks up the story as 'Super' Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer and Rob Lainton take on the big boys in hopes of continuing their wild ride all the way to League 1. Read on to find out how to watch "Welcome to Wrexham season 3" online and from anywhere...

How to watch 'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' in the U.S.

The two episode showcase premiere of "Welcome to Wrexham season 3" drops on Thursday, May 2 on FX – which you can catch on Sling TV.

Don't have cable? You can stream FX on Sling Orange and Blue. Both plans cost from $40 a month and new users get 50% off their first month of Sling.

The show streams the following day on Hulu in the U.S.. A subscription to the streaming service costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month. You can pay more to go ad-free, while sports fans can add ESPN Plus to the mix for $14.99 per month.

Watch 'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' from anywhere

Away from the U.S. at the moment and blocked from watching "Welcome to Wrexham" season 3 on your usual service?

You can still watch episodes from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it's ideal for viewers currently traveling outside of their home country.











How to watch 'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' in Canada

The first two episodes of "Welcome to Wrexham season 3" will drop in Canada on Disney+ on Friday, May 3 - only one day after the U.S.

Any Americans currently abroad on work or vacation in the Great White North who just can't wait can catch the show on Hulu via NordVPN, our recommended VPN.

How to watch 'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' in the U.K.

"Welcome to Wrexham season 3" arrives on Disney+ in the U.K. on Friday, May 3 but for Americans away on work or vacation and desperate to catch the Emmy-award winning show, it is also available on Hulu via NordVPN, our recommended VPN.

How to watch 'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' in Australia

"Welcome to Wrexham season 3" arrives on Disney+ in Australia on Friday, May 3 but for Americans away on work or vacation and desperate to catch the Emmy-award winning show, it is also available on Hulu via NordVPN, our recommended VPN.

'Welcome to Wrexham' season 3 trailer

'Welcome to Wrexham season 3' episode guide

S3E01 "Welcome to the EFL" May 2, 2024

May 2, 2024 S3E02 "Goals" May 2, 2024

May 2, 2024 S3E03 "Notts Again" May 9, 2024

May 9, 2024 S3E04 "tbc" May 16, 2024

May 16, 2024 S3E05 "tbc" May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 S3E06 "tbc" May 30, 2024

May 30, 2024 S3E07 "tbc" Jun 6, 2024

Jun 6, 2024 S3E08 "tbc" Jun 13, 2024

What can we expect from 'Welcome to Wrexham season 3'? Hard to say as the football season is yet to conclude but it is fair to say that there is some dramatic content in store including the arrival of Republic of Ireland international James McClean, Will Boyle and Arthur Okonkwo, the departure of popular veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster, cameo appearances from various Hollywood celebrities, and a huge amount of jeopardy - will Wrexham AFC struggle to stay in League Two or thrive? Here's a clue, it's one or the other.

Did Ryan Reynolds tell Blake Lively about investing in Wrexham? Ryan Reynolds (to Rob McIlhenny). "I remember after you reached out about this absolutely insane idea seeing Blake (Lively, his actor wife) and saying, 'Now, I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is that I slipped into someone's DMs again and... the really bad news is that, you know, I might have bought half of a fifth tier national league football club in Wales.'" McIlhenny: "And what was her reaction?" Reynolds: "Not good Rob, no, not great... we're still working through that one."