Volta a Catalunya 2024 live streams: How to watch one of the hardest stage races on the calendar

One of the oldest races on the calendar, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya celebrates its 103th edition in 2024 with seven stages of brutal mountainous racing in the north-east corner of Spain.

Volta a Catalunya 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 live streams take place between Monday, March 18 and Sunday, March 24.

► Start time: Start times vary each day

• FREE STREAMS — RTVE (Spain) / Australia — SBS

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

The hot favourite for victory is the one and only Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) who will be like a pig in mud in the Catalan hills but he will be pushed hard because the field is stacked with top climbers.

Team Visma—Lease a Bike are sending last year’s Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss as leader and Movistar are fielding their top duo of Enric Mas and Nairo Quintana.

Others to look out for are Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - handgrohe), Hugh Carthy (EF Education - EasyPost), Lenny Martinez (Groupama - FDJ) and the twin attack of Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas from INEOS Grenadiers.

Read on to see where you can catch all the action live, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Volta a Catalunya live streams

If you live in Spain or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream in 2024.

Spain's RTVE and Australia's SBS are set to serve up free streams of this seven stage stage race.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Volta Ciclista a Catalunya coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch 2024 Volta a Catalunya live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of Volta Ciclista a Catalunya will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

How to watch Volta a Catalunya live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in Australia

Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on SBS for FREE.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2024 stages

Absolutely stacked with climbs the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya kicks off on day one with the very tough stage around Sant Feliu de Guíxols which takes the riders over, amongst others, the Alt dels Angels and the Alt de Sant Grau. This is just the warm up, though, as on stage two the riders head up to high altitude with the huge mountain top finish at Vallter 2000.

Stage three and the intensity ramps up even more with the 176km from Sant Joan de Les Abadesses to Port Line. With a second summit finish in two days, it also features two more huge mountains in the shape of the Port de Toses and the Port de Canto.

Stage four has just the one climb, the Port d’Ager some 100km before the line. Then stage five is, by the standards of this race, relatively mild. So a chance to rest a little before stage six hits the peloton like a freight train. With five vicious climbs including, for the first time, the truly evil Coll de Pradell and the summit finish at Queralt, this could well be one of the toughest days of racing anywhere this year.

Even the final stage is packed with climbing, firstly the Coll de la Creu de l'Oral then the six accents of the Alt del Castell de Montjuic in the outskirts of Barcelona to end this savage race.

Stage 1 | Monday, March 18, Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols | 174 km

Stage 2 | Tuesday, March 19 | Mataró - Vallter 2000 / Setcases | 186.5 km

Stage 3 | Wednesday, March 20 | Sant Joan de les Abadesses - Port Ainé | 176.5 km

Stage 4 | Thursday, March 21 | Sort (Turisme Pallars Sobirà) - Lleida | 169 km

Stage 5 | Friday, March 22 | Altafulla - Viladecans The Style Outlets | 167.5 km

Stage 6 | Saturday, March 23 | Berga - Queralt | 154.5 km

Stage 7 | Sunday, March 24 | Barcelona - Barcelona | 145.5 km