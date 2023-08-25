Vuelta a España live stream 2023: How to watch cycling free from anywhere

The Vuelta a España 2023 is set to be a fascinating battle, as last year's winner Remco Evenepoel attempts to hold off the twin attacks of Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Vuelta a España live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Vuelta a España live streams: TV schedule, dates, TV channels The 2023 Vuelta a España runs from Saturday (Aug. 26) to Sunday (Sept. 17). Full schedule below.

► FREE — SBS on Demand (Australia)

► U.S. — Peacock, NBC and USA Network

► U.K. — GCN+

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Vuelta a España, the third and final Grand Tour of 2023, is to some riders their main season objective. To others, it's a chance for redemption; to save their year if they underperformed at the Giro d’Italia or Tour de France.

Last year’s winner Remco Evenepoel returns and is in bullish mood – but does anyone really think he can beat the twin pronged Jumbo-Visma attack of Giro winner Primož Roglič and Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard? On paper the race is between those two, with Jonas the favourite if he has held the form that saw him triumph in July. With a support team stacked full of the best domestiques in the peloton they look all but certain to take the third Grand Tour and complete a feat that no team has ever done before by winning all three in a single year.

However, with 21 tough stages, there could be plenty of upsets. The evergreen Geraint Thomas leads the Ineos Grenadiers team, while Joao Almeida and Spanish wonder-kid Juan Ayuso, both of UAE Team Emirates, will fancy their chances of making it to the top step. Other names in the mix include Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe), Richard Carapaz, (EF Education-EasyPost) and perhaps even Enric Mas (Movistar).

This year’s route starts in Barcelona with a team time trial before heading north for the first mountain-top finish in Andorra. The race continues down the east coast for three more summit finishes on stages 6, 8 and 9, before heading north to France for stages 13 and 14, including a rendezvous with the mighty Col du Tourmalet. Heading into the third week, the Vuelta races across the north towards the mighty Alto de l’Angliru. The race may well be decided by then, but this stage will be the one all riders will fear above all others.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Vuelta a España live streams for free - and from anywhere.

FREE Vuelta a España live streams

If you live in the Australia, Spain or the Netherlands, you can look forward to a FREE Vuelta a España live stream in 2023.

Free streaming services SBS on Demand (Australia) and RTVE (Spain) have the rights to air the entire race. Dutch broadcaster NOS/NPO will air the weekend stages only.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Vuelta a España 2023 coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Vuelta a España live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch Vuelta a España live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently in the U.S. could watch Vuelta a España live streams free on SBS on Demand even though they're not in Oz.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS on Demand or another website and watch the Vuelta a España 2023.

How to watch Vuelta a España live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in the U.S. can watch the entire Vuelta a España 2023 live on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

Peacock costs just $5.99/month with ads, or $11.99 without, and includes tons of great content – including English Premier League games – along with Vuelta a España live streams.

In addition to showing Vuelta a España live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives and more.

If you already use Peacock but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Vuelta a España live streams by using a good cycling VPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Vuelta a España live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans can watch the Vuelta a España 2023 on GCN Plus in the U.K.

A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and GCN Plus offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

If you’re out of the U.K. but still want to watch, make sure you install a good cycling VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Vuelta a España live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch Vuelta a España on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Vuelta a España live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch Vuelta a España 2023 live streams free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch Vuelta a España 2023 on your SBS account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Vuelta a España live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: free)

Kiwis can access the Vuelta a España live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the cycling by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

(Image credit: web)

How to watch Vuelta a España live streams in France, Italy and Germany

The Vuelta a España will be aired live in France, italy and Germany via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+). Subscription costs from £7.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

Don't forget: French, Italian and German viewers travelling abroad can use a use a VPN to access the free live stream on SBS without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Vuelta a España 2023 route

(Image credit: ASO)

Vuelta a España 2023 stages and start times

(All times CEST)

Stage 1 – Aug 26 – Barcelona - Barcelona – 19:05 - 20:45

Stage 2 – Aug 27 – Mataro - Barcelona – 12:45 - 17:30

Stage 3 – Aug 28 – Suria - Arinsal. Andorra – 13:15 - 17:30

Stage 4 – Aug 29 – Andorra La Vella - Tarragona – 13:20 - 17:30

Stage 5 – Aug 30 – Morella - Burriana – 12:50 - 17:30

Stage 6 – Aug 31 – La Vall d’Uixo - Pico del Buitra – 12:20 - 17:30

Stage 7 – Sept 1 – Utiel - Oliva – 12:50 - 17:30

Stage 8 – Sept 2 – Denia - Xorret de Cati – 12:55 - 17:30

Stage 9 – Sept 3 – Cartagena - Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca – 12:39 - 17:15

Rest day – Sept 4 Valladolid

Stage 10 – Sept 5 – Valladolid - Valladolid – 13:57 - 17:30

Stage 11 – Sept 6 – Lerma - La Laguna Negra – 13:15 - 17:30

Stage 12 – Sept 7 – Olvega - Zaragoza – 13:58 - 17:30

Stage 13 – Sept 8 – Formigal - Col du Tourmalet – 13:50 - 17:30

Stage 14 – Sept 9 – Sauveterre-de-Bearn - Larra-Belagua – 12:55 - 17:30

Stage 15 – Sept 10 – Pamplona - Lekunberri – 13:20 - 17:30

Rest day – Sept 11 – Santander

Stage 16 – Sept 12 – Liencres Playa - Bejes – 14:40 - 17:30

Stage 17 – Sept 13 – Ribadesella - Alto de l’Angliru – 13:40 - 17:30

Stage 18 – Sept 14 – Pola de Allande - La Cruz de Linares – 12:47 - 17:30

Stage 19 – Sept 15 – La Baneza - Iscar – 13:15 - 17:30

Stage 20 – Sept 16 – Manzanares el Real - Guadarrama – 11:55 - 17:30

Stage 21 – Sept 17 – Hipodromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid – 17:14 - 19:58

Vuelta a España start list (preliminary)

AG2R-Citroën

GODON Dorian (Fra)

CHEREL Mikaël (Fra)

VENDRAME Andrea (Ita)

BOUCHARD Geoffrey (Fra)

LAPEIRA Paul (Fra)

TOUZÉ Damien (Fra)

WARBASSE Larry (USA)

PRODHOMME Nicolas (Fra)

Alpecin-Deceuninck*

DE BONDT Dries (Bel)

OSBORNE Jason (Ger)

GHYS Robbe (Bel)

BALLERSTEDT Maurice (Ger)

Arkéa-Samsic

VAUQUELIN Kévin (Fra)

RODRÍGUEZ Cristián (Spa)

GESBERT Élie (Fra)

RIES Michael (Lux)

OWSIAN Łukasz (Pol)

HOFSTETTER Hugo (Fra)

LEANOIS Kévin (Fra)

LE BERRE Mathis (Fra)

Astana Qazaqstan

DE LA CRUZ David (Spa)

DOMBROWSKI Joe (USA)

PRONSKIY Vladimir (Kaz)

ROMO Javier (Esp)

SÁNCHEZ Luis León (Esp)

BATTISTELLA Samuele (Ita)

FELLINE Fabio (Ita)

ZEITS Andrey (Kaz)

Bahrain Victorious

POELS Wout (Ned)

BUITRAGO Santiago (Col)

CARUSO Damiano (Ita)

LANDA Mikel (Esp)

GOVEKAR Matevž (Slo)

GRADEK Kamil (Pol)

SÜTTERLIN Jasha (Ger)

TIBERI Antonio (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe*

VLASOV Aleksandr (Rus)

HIGUITA Sergio (Col)

ZWIEHOFF Ben (Ger)

KÄMNA Lennard (Ger)

VAN POPPEL Danny (Ned)

UIJTDEBROEKS Cian (Bel)

Cofidis*

LASTRA Jonathan (Spa)

HERRADA Jesús (Spa)

dsm-firmenich

MILESI Lorenzo (Ita)

BARDET Romain (Fra)

COMBAUD Romain (Fra)

DAINESE Alberto (Ita)

FLYNN Seann (GBr)

HAMILTON Chris (Aus)

ONLEY Oscar (GBr)

POOLE Max (GBr)

EF Education-EasyPost*

BISSEGGER Stefan (Swi)

VAN DEN BERG Marijn (Ned)

CARAPAZ Richard (Ecu)

CARTHY Hugh (GBr)

PICCOLO Andrea (Ita)

CARR Simon (GBr)

Groupama-FDJ

GRÉGOIRE Romain (Fra)

MARTINEZ Lenny (Fra)

MOLARD Rudy (Fra)

WATSON Samuel (GBr)

ASKEY Lewis (GBr)

STORER Michael (Aus)

GERMANI Lorenzo (Ita)

DAVY Clément (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers

THOMAS Geraint (GBr)

DE PLUS Laurens (Bel)

ARENSMAN Thymen (Ned)

GANNA Filippo (Ita)

BERNAL Egan (Col)

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (Esp)

FRAILE Omar (Esp)

HEIDUK Kim (Ger)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

HERREGODTS Rune (Bel)

VAN POPPEL Boy (Ned)

TAARAMÄE Rein (Est)

THIJSSEN Gerben (Bel)

COSTA Rui (Por)

JOHANSEN Julius (Den)

PAGE Hugo (Fra)

GOOSSENS Kobe (Bell)

Jayco-AlUla

ENGELHARDT Felix (Ger)

ZANA Filippo (Ita)

DUNBAR Eddie (Irl)

BERHE Welay Hagos (Eth)

SOBREBRO (Ita)

SCOTSON Callum (Aus)

HEPBURN (Aus)

MAAS Jan (Ned)

Jumbo-Visma

ROGLIČ Primož (Slo)

VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den)

KUSS Sepp (USA)

KELDERMAN Wilco (Ned)

VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ned)

VALTER Attila (Hun)

GESINK Robert (Ned)

TRATNIK Jan (Slo)

Lidl-Trek

MOLLEMA Bauke (Ned)

ABERASTURI Jon (Spa)

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro (Spa)

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel (Eri)

BERNARD Julien (Fra)

MOSCA Jacopo (Ita)

THEUNS Edward (Bel)

VERGAERDE Otto (Bel)

Movistar

MAS Enric (Spa)

VERONA Carlos (Spa)

LAZKANO Oier (Esp)

RUBIO Einer Augusto (Col)

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván (Esp)

Oliveira Nelson (Por)

ARCAS Jorge (Esp)

Soudal-Quick Step

ČERNÝ Josef (Cze)

EVENEPOEL Remco (Bel)

VERVAEKE Louis (Bel)

CATTANEO Mattia (Ita)

HIRT Jan (Cze)

KNOX James (GBr)

PEDERSEN Casper (Den)

SERRY Pieter (Bel)

UAE Team Emirates

VINE Jay (Aus)

AYUSO Juan (Spa)

ALMEIDA João (Por)

SOLER Marc (Spa)

OLIVEIRA Rui (Por)

OLIVEIRA Ivo (Por)

MOLANO Juan Sebastián (Col)

FISHER-BLACK Finn (NZl)

Lotto-Dstny (PRT)

KRON Andreas (Den)

VAN EETVELT Lennert (Bel)

MENTEN Milan (Bel)

MONIQUET Sylvain (Bel)

DE GENDT Thomas (Bel)

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo (Arg)

DRIZNERS Jarrad (Aus)

GRIGNARD Sébastien (Bel)

TotalEnergies (PRT)

OURSELIN Paul (Fra)

CRAS Steff (Bel)

BONNET Thomas (Fra)

DOUBEY Fabien (Fra)

JOUSSEAUME Alan (Fra)

LATOUR Pierre (Fra)

SOUPE Geoffrey (Fra)

VAN GESTEL Dries (Bel)

Burgos-BH (PRT)*

Caja Rural (PRT)

BARRENETXEA Jon (Esp)

AULAR Orluis (Col)

BARCELÓ Fernando (Esp)

BALDERSTONE Abel (Esp)

NICOLAU Joel (Esp)

CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro (Ecu)

SCHLEGEL Michal (Cze)

GONZÁLEZ David (Esp)