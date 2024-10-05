Storm vs Panthers live stream: How to watch 2024 NRL Grand Final online

It’s the 2024 NRL Grand Final that all neutrals hoped for as the two best teams all year will clash for the title on Sunday, 6 October, 2024, at the Accor Stadium in Sydney. The Penrith Panthers are trying to cement their status as one of the best teams in history but face a serious test of their credentials against an in-form Melbourne Storm.

Storm vs Panthers live streams Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

Ever since Penrith lost a thrilling grand final to Melbourne in 2020, the Panthers have been unstoppable. They’ve won three premiership titles in a row and were the best defensive team in the league this season. They may have finished second in the minor standings but produced two high-class displays in the finals to overcome the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks.

They’ll now need big performances from defensive giants Isaah Yeo and Mitch Kenny to stop Melbourne, something they were unable to do in the regular season as the Storm comfortably won both encounters. Craig Bellamy’s side were sensational this year, winning 19 games to claim the 2024 Minor Premiership before dismantling the Sydney Roosters to book their Grand Final spot.

It’s set to be an absolute thriller and one you won’t want to miss. So here’s how to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams no matter where you are.

Free Storm vs Panthers live streams

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Storm vs Panthers for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the Storm vs Panthers live streams? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Storm vs Panthers live streams around the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch Storm vs Panthers live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in the U.K.

Storm vs Panthers is being shown on Sky Sports and its Sky Sports Arena channel in the UK. Kick-off is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. BST on Sunday morning. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the NRL on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in Australia

The great news for rugby league fans in Australia is that they can watch Storm vs Panthers for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz when the big game's on? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend NordVPN, as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Storm vs Panthers live stream on Fox Sports 2, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Storm vs Panthers live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing Storm vs Panthers in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages. Kick-off is at 9:30 p.m. NZDT on Sunday night. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs from $24.99 per week. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Storm vs Panthers live streams in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the UK or the Pacific Islands – where the NRL TV rights have not been picked up, you can watch Storm vs Panthers online with the Watch NRL streaming service. Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from: Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24

Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44

Yearly: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229

