Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream is a chance for the Gunners to get back to winning ways after failing to win either of their previous two Premier League matches. But the Magpies have a spring in their step following a midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea, and the sold-out stadium will be rocking.

Arsenal will travel up to the North East with revenge on their mind. Last season’s trip to St James’ Park was mired in controversy when Newcastle scored a winning goal that the Gunners felt should have been ruled out. While subsequent analysis suggested the goal was legitimate, the Arsenal players and staff were vocal in their displeasure. They’ll return to the famous stadium eager to right what they perceive as an injustice. Meanwhile, Newcastle hope to convert the good energy from their win on Wednesday over Chelsea into momentum in the league after going five EPL games without a win.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: quick info

Watch in the U.S. on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

Watch in the U.K. on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2024

Saturday, November 1, 2024 Kickoff time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. AEDT

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, giving you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Being Saturday's 12:30 p.m. kick-off, TNT Sports hosts the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Newcastle vs Arsenal and watch the game.

