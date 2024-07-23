Man City vs Celtic live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online

The Man City vs Celtic live stream of this opening pre-season friendly is set to see Pep Guardiola and Brendan Rodgers test out their new talents and allow their young players the opportunity to prove themselves — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Celtic, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Celtic live stream takes place (Tues., July 23).

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Jul. 24) / 9:30 a.m. AEST (Jul. 24).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on CITY + or Celtic TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City will be looking to get back on track after their final game of last season ended up in FA cup final, derby day defeat. The Blues have had many successful talents come through pre-seasons in the last five years, most notably Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Oscar Bobb. It will be exciting to see if any of the City academy players can make a name for themselves in this one. As for senior players who competed in the Euro's, only Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol of Croatia will play a part in their pre-season. Other senior players who will take part will be, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Oscar Bobb, Stefan Ortega and Rico Lewis.

After a highly successful 2023/2024 season, winning the double, Celtic fans will be looking forward to their pre-season as they play some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The Hoops have many players returning from their stints at the Euros. New signing Kasper Schmeichel is also expected to feature.

The Man City vs Celtic live stream promises to be a competitive encounter. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Man City vs Celtic game online from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Celtic from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Man City vs Celtic live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch Man City vs Celtic live stream in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the Man City vs Celtic live stream. Viewers can watch the action on ESPN Plus and on the ESPN2 cable channel too.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch the ESPN cable channels over IP. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer this, as do Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. You can usually get a discount on your first month of Sling.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPB, NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial.

How to watch Man City vs Celtic live stream in the U.K. and the rest of the world

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every Man City pre-season tour match on their subscription platform CITY +, Manchester City's own streaming service.

The CITY + subscription is £34.99 for a year but a monthly subscription of £4.99 will cover all the of the pre-season matches from the U.S. tour. These games are also available on CITY+ in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Sweden and United Arab Emirates.

Similarly, Celtic have a streaming platform (Celtic TV) where you can watch all of their pre-season matches.

Unfortunately though, the Celtic TV subscription only has a yearly option at £50 standard or £80 premium.

If you're not currently in the U.K, you can still watch a Man City vs Celtic live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Latin America viewers can stream the Man City vs Celtic game through Disney Plus and on ESPN TV channels too.