Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream sees the home side look to continue their good run of form when they welcome the Cherries to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream takes place on Saturday, November 30.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Following an extremely tough start to the season, Wolves have seemingly turned a corner. Having achieved a first league victory of the campaign against Southampton, Gary O’Neil’s side were simply sensational in the 4-1 win away at Fulham. With Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes in brilliant form, they’ll be hopeful of making it three wins in a row and move further away from the relegation zone.

Bournemouth were flying high a few weeks ago after securing victories over Arsenal and Man City in successive home games. However, consecutive defeats to Brentford and Brighton have seen them slip to 13th in the league table. Manager Andoni Iraola will want to ensure it doesn’t become three defeats in a row but it won’t be easy, especially as the Cherries will be without the influential Antoine Semenyo due to suspension.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Wolves vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Wolves vs Bournemouth and watch the game.

Watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Normally, Peacock's Premium tier, comes in at $7.99 a month – or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront. But for Black Friday, you can sign up now and only pay $19.99 for the whole year. That works out at $1.66 a month and saves you $60 on the upfront fee. It's a great way to watch today's Premier League matches for peanuts.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Wolves vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 9.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide