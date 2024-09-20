How to watch Laver Cup 2024: live stream tennis online from anywhere, schedule, teams

The 2024 Laver Cup live stream brings action from Berlin, in the so-called Ryder Cup of tennis, where a dozen of the world's best male tennis players will be duking it out. With captains Björn Borg and John McEnroe going head-to-head for the seventh time, we'll explain here how to watch Laver Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Laver Cup 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Laver Cup runs from Friday, Sep. 20 to Sunday, Sep. 22.

► Daily start times: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. AEST (1 hour earlier on Sun.)

• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Stan Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Held annually since 2017, the Laver Cup pits the best male players from Europe against their counterparts from the rest of the world. While Europe dominated the first four tournaments, McEnroe's men have managed to take the last two — including a 13-2 whooping in Vancouver last year.

The home side will be lead by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. There may be no Novak Djokovic or US Open champ Jannik Sinner in the line-up, but Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas make for an intimidating looking roster.

The trio of Americans in the RoW squad — Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe — have all hit form at the right time. Fritz and Tiafoe battled out an epic semi-final at Flushing Meadows and must now come together to vanquish the Europeans. Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, Argentinian Francisco Cerúndolo and Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis make up the six.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch 2024 Laver Cup tennis from anywhere.

Watch Laver Cup live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Laver Cup live streams on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the tennis live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off Nord VPN — risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if away you're in the U.S., and want to watch your usual U.K. service, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and stream the tennis live.

How to watch Laver Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Laver Cup.

The Tennis Channel is available through many cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Or if all you're interested in is tennis, then you could opt for the dedicated Tennis Channel Plus. It costs a set 109.99/year and carries loads of WTA and ATP events across the season.

Sling TV offers two packages (Orange and Blue) both of which start at $40/month — but you can get your first month half price. Pick the one with your preferred line-up of channels and then sign up for the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Laver Cup.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. You'll need Fubo's Elite plan to include the Tennis Channel, which costs $99.99/month.

How to watch Laver Cup 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024 Laver Cup will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K.

If you don't already have access to Eurosport as part of your TV plan, then signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream Laver Cup tennis online. It costs £6.99/month and includes access to Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery History, Discovery Science, DMAX, Food Network, HGTV, ID, Quest, Quest Red, TLC, and Turbo as well as Eurosport 1 and 2.

Alternatively, you could go for a Premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports for Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, WWE, UFC, and MotoGP. Discovery+ Premium costs £30.99/month and you can cancel any time.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch 2024 Laver Cup live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the rights to show 2024 Laver Cup live streams in Canada, and on TVA for French-speaking tennis fans.

The tennis is being shown across TSN3 and 4. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual streaming service safely and securely when traveling overseas.

How to watch Laver Cup live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2024 Laver Cup live streams are on Stan Sport for tennis fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Laver Cup live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Laver Cup 2024 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live Laver Cup 2024 coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can also watch the tennis on mobiles using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch the Laver Cup online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a Laver Cup live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

2024 Laver Cup schedule and teams

These are the 2024 Laver Cup schedule and 2024 Laver Cup teams:

Laver Cup schedule 2024

Laver Cup 2024 takes place from Friday, Sep. 20 to Sunday, Sep. 22

Friday, September 20:

Day session (matches 1 & 2) — 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST

Night session (matches 3 & 4) — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

Saturday, September 21:

Day session (matches 5 & 6) — 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST

Night session (matches 7 & 8) — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

Sunday, September 22:

Matches 9-12 — from 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST

Laver Cup teams 2024

Team Europe

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

(Germany) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

(Spain) Daniil Medvedev

Casper Ruud (Norway)

(Norway) Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

(Bulgaria) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Team World

Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

(U.S.) Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

(U.S.) Ben Shelton (U.S.)

(U.S.) Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)

(Chile) Francisco Cerúndolo (Argentina)

(Argentina) Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

More from Tom's Guide