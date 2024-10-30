Hong Kong Open 2024: live stream tennis online from anywhere

One of the final tournaments before the WTA Tour Finals, the 11th edition of the Hong Kong Open sees a host of big names chasing glory at the Victoria Park Tennis Centre in Causeway Bay.

Below is how to watch 2024 Hong Kong Open tennis online from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

As the 2024 season draws to a close, the Hong Kong Open presents one last opportunity for players to grab some silverware. The top eight may be missing as they prepare for the WTA Tour Finals, but there is still a strong field competing for the title.

Diana Shnaider is the top seed and will take some stopping after an impressive season that has seen her win three titles and reach a career-high ranking of 14th in the world. The 20-year-old Russian reached the semi-finals of the Japan Open last week and will be keen to end the season with another title to her name.

Other potential contenders for the crown include defending champion and former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, British number one Katie Boulter, who also reached the last four at the Japan Open, and China’s Yuan Yue, who won her first-ever tour title earlier this year.

To see who will end the season in style, check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Hong Kong Open from anywhere – and potentially for free.

How to watch Hong Kong Open 2024 free in New Zealand

Tennis fans in New Zealand can watch a FREE live stream of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final of the Hong Kong Masters on TVNZ+.

Traveling outside New Zealand? You might consider using a VPN to unblock the free stream and watch TVNZ+ as if you were back home.

How to watch the 2024 Hong Kong Open from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Hong Kong Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the Hong Kong Open 2024 online.

Watch Hong Kong Open 2024 around the world

How to watch Hong Kong Open 2024 online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Hong Kong Open.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month ($20 for your first month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC (selected cities), NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan comes with ESPN, which is great news for sports fans. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the 2024 Hong Kong Open.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Hong Kong Open.

Where to watch 2024 Hong Kong Open live in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the Hong Kong Open in the U.K..

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The event will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Hong Kong Open live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Hong Kong Open live streams in New Zealand

As previously mentioned, tennis fans in New Zealand will be able to live stream the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the Hong Kong Open for free on TVNZ+.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in New Zealand.

2024 Hong Kong Open top seeds

Hong Kong Open top seeds

1. Diana Shnaider

2. Katie Boulter (GBR)

3. Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

4. Wang Xinyu (CHN)

6. Yuan Yue (CHN)

7. Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

8. Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

2024 Hong Kong Open schedule

Monday, October 28

First Round

Tuesday, October 29

First and Second Round

Wednesday, October 30

Second Round

Thursday, October 31

Round of 16

Friday, November 1

Quarter-finals

Saturday, November 2

Semi-finals

Sunday, November 3

Final

