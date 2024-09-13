FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 live stream: how to watch from anywhere

The FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 live stream will see top-ranked Brazil, who are gambling on the fitness of injury-ravaged legend Ferrao, attempt to dethrone Portugal — and you can watch every game from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 live stream, Date, Time, Channels FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 runs from Saturday, September 14 to Sunday, October 6.

• WATCH FREE — FIFA Plus (Global)

• U.S. — FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus via Fubo

• CAN — TSN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

From the Futsal World Cup in 2021 to the 2018 and 2022 European Futsal Championships and the inaugural Futsal Finalissima, Portugal have snapped up pretty much every trophy going of late, but they've been drawn into the Group of Death alongside fellow continental kings Morocco and Panama.

Jorge Braz has kept the core of his title-winning squad intact, and it speaks volumes of 21-year-old starlet Kutchy's talent that six-time Best Player Ricardinho was able to step aside with dignity. Cristiano Ronaldo might want to take note. Can the youngster cement his place in the team alongside Erick Mendonca, Pany Varela and Zicky, and out-perform Brazil's jinking pivot Pito (futsal's biggest star right now)?

You'll have to tune in to watch for yourself. Read on to find out how to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 live streams where you are.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 for FREE

Every game of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 is being live streamed on FIFA Plus in countries where the tournament hasn't been picked up big a big-name broadcaster. Those include the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

All you need to do is register an account, and the platform works across a wide range of devices and operating systems.

If you’re normally based in an eligible country, but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are.

How to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the FIFA Futsal World Cup on your usual subscription? You can still watch every game live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the the U.S., but from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 as normal.

How to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch FIFA Futsal World Cup games on FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus. Most of them are available with the odd exception.

You can also tune in via the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX is included with many cable packages.

For cord-cutters, Fubo offers FS2 as standard, while FOX Soccer Plus is available through its International Sports Plus add-on. Fubo packages start from $79.99/month, with the required add-on an additional $6.99.

FS2 and FSP are also available with certain YouTube TV plans.

If you're outside of the U.S. but would normally have access to one of the above options, you can watch a FIFA Futsal World Cup live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network. For FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024, you'll also need the International Sports Plus add-on.

How to watch FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, every single game of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup live is on TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch the Futsal World Cup using a VPN such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide