College Football Playoff first round game livestream: How to watch Indiana vs Notre Dame college football game online from anywhere

The College Football Playoff first round game: Indiana vs Notre Dame livestream, date, time and channels The College Football Playoff first round game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame livestream is on Fri. Dec. 20

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Dec. 21) / 12 p.m. AEST (Dec. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC or ESPN via Sling (ABC in select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 2024 College Football Playoffs first round gets started on Friday, December 20. This year is the first to feature a 12-team field and things kick off with Indiana vs. Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. This playoff game is these two Indiana schools' first meeting since 1991.

The Indiana Hoosiers outdid expectations this season, eclipsing 10 wins for the first time in school history. They finished the college football regular season with a record of 11-1 and were rewarded with their first-ever College Football Playoff berth. The Hoosiers will need stand-out quarterback Kurtis Rourke to continue his clean play to advance to the next round of the College Football Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter the 2024 College Football Playoffs in pursuit of the school's 14th college football national championship. While they haven't won a title since 1988, this will be the Fighting Irish's third appearance in the College Football Playoffs. Can quarterback Riley Leonard lead Notre Dame back to championship glory at home, or will Indiana leave South Bend as the spoiler? Tune into the College Football Playoff first round game livestream to find out.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $40 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $55 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the College Football Playoffs first round game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame livestream.

In the U.S., the College Football Playoff first round game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame livestream is on ABC and ESPN. That means it's available via ABC over the air with one of the best TV antennas and it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN. You can also opt for Sling Blue if you prefer to watch on ABC, starting at just $40 a month. Just be sure to check that ABC is available in your zip code before signing up.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since the College Football Playoff first round game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame livestream is on ABC, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

U.K. fans can watch the College Football Playoff first round game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL at 1 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec 21.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the College Football Playoff first round: Indiana vs. Notre Dame livestream abroad.

In Australia, the College Football Playoff first round game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL live streams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

If you're in Canada, the College Football Playoff first round game: Indiana vs. Notre Dame will be on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football live streams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.