How to watch 'The Cleaning Lady' season 3 online — from anywhere in the world

After a longer than expected hiatus due to the writers' strikes last year, "The Cleaning Lady" is back with season 3 premiering on March 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Americans abroad can watch "The Cleaning Lady" season 3 from anywhere with a VPN.

What lengths would you go to in order to save your child's life? That's a question Thony de la Rosa (Élodie Yung) has to confront every day as her previously comfortable life as a successful Cambodian-Filipino surgeon is turned upside down when her son requires cutting-edge bone marrow treatment and she finds herself in Las Vegas, without a visa, helping members of underworld make evidence disappear.

This moral and financial spiral has already impacted her sister-in-law and best friend Fiona (Martha Millan), who has been deported to the Philippines, and her ally in the Feds, agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson).

Now in possession of incriminating information, season 3 follows Thony deeper and deeper into this dangerous netherworld as she attempt to finding a way to save her son, her sister-in-law... and herself.

Below, we explain how to watch "The Cleaning Lady" season 3 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Cleaning Lady' online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Cleaning Lady" premiers on Tuesday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on Fox, with subsequent episodes airing in the same slot weekly. Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now you can get 50% off your first month!

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan (usually $74.99), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Get your first month for just $54.99 after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch 'The Cleaning Lady' S3 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Cleaning Lady" season 3?

Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' S3 in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch "The Cleaning Lady" season 3 on CTV on Wednesday, March 6.

Cordcutters can stream the new episodes via CTV.ca and the CTV app

How to watch 'The Cleaning Lady' S3 in Australia

Australian viewers can watch season 3 of "The Cleaning Lady" on Binge from Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Binge is also the place to catch up on seasons 1 and 2, if you're new to the show.

Can I watch 'The Cleaning Lady' S3 in the U.K.?

"The Cleaning Lady" season 3 is not due for release in the U.K.. Not surprising, given that Brits are still waiting on seasons 1 and 2.

'The Cleaning Lady' S3 - episode guide

S3 Ep 1 – "Arman" - March 5, 2024

Arman mysteriously disappears and Thony and Nadia begrudgingly team up to look for him. Fiona reconnects with an old flame after her deportation to the Philippines.

S3 Ep 2 – "For My Son" – March 12, 2024

S3 Ep 3 – "El Camino del Diablo" – March 19, 2024

S3 Ep 4 – "Agua, Fuego, Tierra, Viento" – March 24, 2024

The remaining season 3 episodes are under wraps but we'll update this page as soon as we have more information.