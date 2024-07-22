If we forget the drama around where this final season would air (or, for a while, whether it would air at all), "Snowpiercer" season 4 comes blasting down the track and back into our lives at full speed with the 1,029 cars split between Team Melanie and those New Eden-bound with Andre. But where did that missile come from? Time to find out.

Find out how to watch “Snowpiercer” season 4 online, as per our guide below, and stream the show from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

Stream 'Snowpiercer' season 4 free online: channel, start time and streaming options "Snowpiercer" season 4 premieres in the U.S. on AMC on Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET / PT. Episodes available to stream on AMC Plus the same day.

• U.S. — AMC Plus or AMC via Sling

• Canada — AMC Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Are there more survivors out there? Is this what the program makers meant when they talked about "new worlds"? Thanks to the teasers, we know that Sean Bean will be back as Mr Wilford but how are the new characters played by Michael Aronov ("The Americans") and Clark Gregg ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D") going to be introduced? There are plenty of twists yet.

The timeline for season 4 often switches between past and present and, given the unexpected delay and the complexity of the plot(s), a binge of previous seasons might help - read on to find out where you can find them - but, ultimately, long-term fans of the show will be able to carry on where they left off with a host of returning characters.

This season is self-billed as the "Closing Act" and that could refer to both the show and, in keeping with its dystopian theme, humanity itself but there's a peculiar upbeat determination in "Snowpiercer" that, much like the train itself, keeps on driving through whatever obstacles are placed in its path. There's no more after this, so enjoy it.

Read on where we explain how to watch "Snowpiercer" season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch ‘Snowpiercer’ season 4 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Snowpiercer” season 4 through your usual subscription? Don't worry. You can continue to watch your favorite films and TV shows when you download a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Watch ‘Snowpiercer’ season 4 in the U.S.

Raise a glass to AMC for rescuing "Snowpiercer" season 4. The show premieres on the channel on Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT with episodes available on AMC Plus the same day.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed through a cable TV package, but if you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV.

Season 1-3 are available to binge on Netflix.

If you're away from home when "Snowpiercer" season 4 airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.

You can get AMC in Sling TV Orange or Blue packages, which both start at $40 per month.

How to watch 'Snowpiercer' season 4 on AMC Plus

Looking to stream "Snowpiercer" season 4 online? AMC Plus is where to head for those looking to binge the now complete second outing.

AMC Plus gives you the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

Watch ‘Snowpiercer' season 4 in Canada

Canadians will be able to live stream "Snowpiercer" season 4 at the same time as their American friends (every Sunday) on AMC, and that's where the full season is now available for those looking to catch up.

Americans traveling in the Great North looking to watch the dystopian drama overseas can use a VPN to stream as you would back home.

Can I watch 'Snowpiercer’ season 4 in the U.K.?

Unfortunately there is no news about where to catch "Snowpiercer" season 4 in the U.K. at the time of writing but you can binge seasons 1-3 on Netflix in anticipation.

A U.S. resident currently traveling in the U.K.? A VPN will let you stream the final season through your normal service, just as if you were back home.

Watch 'Snowpiercer’ season 4 in Australia

As with the U.K., there is nothing confirmed for "Snowpiercer" season 4 Down Under but seasons 1-3 are all available on Netflix.

However, If you're an American citizen traveling around Australia, a VPN will let you connect to your home services, and so stream your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Everything you need to know about 'Snowpiercer' season 4

S4.E1 ∙ Snakes in the Garden: Months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries.

Months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries. S4.E2 ∙ The Sting of Survival: Milius and his Animal Squad storm the train; Melanie realizes something is wrong and shuts the vault doors to the engine; when Ben's life is threatened, Melanie surrenders the engine.

