How to watch 'Expedition X' season 9 online from anywhere

The lengths the team will go to in their investigations.

Josh Gates and his team of intrepid ghostbusting explorers are back for another season of the show that is best described as Steve Backshall meets “The X Files.” Here's how to watch "Expedition X" season 9 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Expedition X' Season 9 release date and time ► Date and time: "Expedition X" season 9 premieres on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Watch on Discovery via Sling / Discovery Plus

• CA — Discovery Plus

• U.K. — Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

“Expedition X” is a spin-off of Discovery's "Expedition Unknown”. Retaining that show’s hook of exploring some of the world’s most remote and unforgiving areas, “X” adds in the additional complication of the mysterious and unexplained as biologist Phil Torres and paranormal investigator Heather Amaro travel the globe, exploring seemingly supernatural occurrences. Previous expeditions have seen the team exploring everything from the jungle temples of Cambodia in search of the fabled ape-man, to the caves of Okinawa, Japan, investigating reports of WW2 era ghosts.

The opening episode of the new season will see Phil and Heather travel to the most haunted chateau in France to explore the possibility of resident ghosts, the victims of savage and brutal murders. As their investigation continues, it seems the castle is the host of far more paranormal activity than the pair bargained for.

Your mileage will vary on the validity of what happens throughout the show, but believer or not, it’s still highly entertaining exploring the myths and folklore around the world. So read on to find out how to watch "Expedition X” online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Expedition X' season 9 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., season 9 of "Expedition X" will premiere on Discovery at Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes in the same slot weekly.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Discovery on a live TV service, like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, one of the best cable TV alternatives.

Episodes will also be available on Discovery Plus after broadcast.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. As well as Discovery, the Sling Blue package includes more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), TLC, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Plans start at $46/month, and you can save on your first month of Sling TV now.

Watch 'Expedition X' Season 9 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Expedition X" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch "Expedition X" season 9 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in just as you would at home.

How to watch 'Expedition X' season 9 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Expedition X" season 9 will stream on Discovery Plus in the U.K. although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

A Basic subscription starts at £3.99 per month, though for £6.99 you'll also get live sports coverage from Eurosport, including snooker, tennis and cycling, and for £30.99 you'll get all things TNT Sports, such as Champions League and Premier League football.

If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent Discovery Plus from working.

How to watch 'Expedition X' season 9 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Since The Discovery Channel re-branded to USA Network in Canada, it's unclear if "Expedition X" season 9 will air on TV on the same schedule as the U.S. Episodes will arrive on Discovery Plus, but likely not until the season has finished airing in the States.

Discovery Plus plans start from CA$5.99.

U.S. viewers currently travelling in Canada can use one of the best VPN services to watch as they would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Expedition X' season 9 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately there's currently no broadcaster for "Expedition X" in Oz.

In the meantime, anybody from the U.S. currently travelling Down Under can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Expedition X' season 9

'Expedition X' season 9 trailer

Expedition X | Season 9 | OFFICIAL Promo Trailer [2025] - YouTube Watch On

'Expedition X' season 9 episode schedule

While it hasn't been confirmed how many episodes season 9 will consist of, the last couple of seasons have had 8 episodes, so we'd expect something similar for the latest outing. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Chateau of Horror" – Wednesday, January 22

– Wednesday, January 22 Episode 2: TBA – Wednesday, January 29

What can we expect from 'Expedition X' season 9? The official synopsis from Discovery reads: "Whether trekking through the remote jungles of Cambodia in search of a legendary ape-man or exploring the secrets of the world’s largest cave system right here in the United States, the "Expedition X" team is taking viewers to the stranger side of the unknown."

More from Tom's Guide