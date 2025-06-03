In season 6 of "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" the team claims to have found a huge invisible phenomenon within 'The Triangle' that may shed light on supposed UFO sightings and strange animal behavior. So what is "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch"? You'll have to keep watching to find out.

"The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 airs on the History Channel in the U.S. and Canada every Thursday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' S6: release date, streaming guide ► Date and time: "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 will premiere on the History Channel in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.

• U.S. — History Channel (via Sling, Philo or Hulu)

• Canada — History Channel

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

As ever, excited middle aged men make dramatic sounding declarations around "anomalous data" originating from the astonishing amount of kit such as ground-penetrating radar and drones they have deployed at the 512 acre ranch in an effort to discover the truth about events there - and around there.

Events such as strange cattle mutilations, UFO sightings in "UFO Alley" and other paranormal events. Up to this point they have focused on an area of high activity they call "The Triangle" where equipment has inexplicably malfunctioned, possibly, some researchers have argued, as it may be a location where 'interdimensional portals' exist.

Read on for how to watch "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 in the U.S.

"The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 will premiere on the History Channel in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT. Stream the next day.

If you have a cable login, you can watch "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 on History.com.

Cut the cord? You can watch "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV.

Outside the U.S.? Americans abroad can catch the show from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70%).

Watch 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 from anywhere

Just because the History Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 online.

Watch 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 in Canada

As with the U.S., "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 will premiere on the History Channel in Canada on Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.

It is also available to watch via STACKTV add-on with Prime Video. A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 in Australia?

"The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 has no Australian broadcaster but is available to stream on Disney Plus from Tuesday, June 3.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access History. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 in the U.K.?

As with Australia, "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 6 has no U.K. broadcaster but is available to stream on Disney Plus from Tuesday, June 3.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' S6 episodes

Season 06 Episode 01 - "Bubble Trouble": As the team relaunches their investigation on Skinwalker Ranch, they are surrounded by a shocking phenomenon.

S06 E02 - "The Drone Zone": When the gigantic, invisible Bubble raises new questions for the team, possible answers suddenly fall from the sky.

S06 E03 - "Smoke It Out": The team ignites a massive bonfire to investigate the Bubble. But what appears in the smoke is more chilling than anyone expected.

S06 E04 - "Bursting The Bubble": As the team launches high-powered rockets into the sky on Skinwalker Ranch, they are frozen in shock by what they encounter.

S06 E05 to S06 E16 - "TBA": A team of scientists and experts conducts a thorough and daring search of the infamous 512-acre property in an attempt to find the answers behind more than 200 years of UFO sightings, strange animal mutations, and paranormal related mysteries.

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 - Cast

(Image credit: History Channel)

Travis Taylor (Scientist and astrophysicist)

Erik Bard (Principal investigator)

Thomas Winterton (Superintendent)

Bryant Arnold (Head of security)

Brandon Fugal (Owner)

Jim Morse (Manager)

Kaleb Bench (Security)

Kandis Linde and Tom Lewis (Caretakers)

Other cast members: The show also features other individuals involved in paranormal investigations and research, such as Jim Segala, Kevin Burns, Pete Kelsey and Paul Beban.

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 Trailer

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch | Season 6 | OFFICIAL Promo Trailer [HD] [2025] - YouTube Watch On

'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' season 6 - FAQ

Where does the name "Skinwalker Ranch" come from? Originally called Sherman Ranch, "Skinwalker Ranch" is derived from the Navajo legend of a skin-walker, a vengeful shaman adept with dark magic who can shapeshift into animals and use his powers for malicious purposes. It is now owned by real estate magnate Brandon Fugal (Linkedn).

