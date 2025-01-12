This underrated dark thriller is free to stream on Prime Video — don’t miss out

Prime Video is home to hundreds of thrillers, but its extensive library means that some underrated flicks get lost in the shadows of the streaming service. One movie covered in dust and cobwebs is “Frozen.” No, not Disney's megahit animated tale, but the 2010 survival thriller that’s been unfairly overlooked and saddled with undeserved ratings.

I’m not surprised this thriller has essentially been buried in the streaming world. Search its title online, and you’ll be bombarded with images of a snow queen and her cheerful snowman sidekick. But since “Frozen” (2010) is currently streaming for free on Prime Video, I knew I had to shed some light on this incredibly tense experience. “Frozen” is a nerve-wracking movie set almost entirely on a chairlift in an empty ski resort.

If dark, unsettling stories are your thing, “Frozen” is well worth your time (especially since it’s free to stream on Prime Video). Here’s why this gripping flick deserves a place on your watchlist.

What is ‘Frozen’ about?

Frozen (2010) - Official® Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“Frozen” is a survival thriller centered around three friends: Dan (Kevin Zegers), his girlfriend Parker (Emma Bell) and his best friend Joe (Shawn Ashmore). They become stranded on a ski lift after a series of miscommunications and oversights at a New England ski resort. The resort unexpectedly closes early for the weekend, leaving the trio trapped high above the ground.

As the realization of their dire situation sets in, they face extreme challenges: plummeting temperatures, frostbite and a lack of food and water. Their struggle for survival intensifies when they discover that jumping down is extremely risky due to the height and the dangerous wilderness below, including roaming wolves.

‘Frozen’ is an effective thriller that will chill your bones

(Image credit: Alamy / Maximum Film)

I still remember the lingering feeling I had after watching “Frozen” for the first time. It’s hard to put into words, but the unsettling tension never left my stomach. It was the kind of movie that stayed with me for days, a testament to how effectively it does its job.

“Frozen” opens by introducing us to its three central characters: Dan, Parker, and Joe. As their day at a New England ski resort comes to an end, they persuade a ski lift operator to let them take one last ride down before the resort closes for a week due to an incoming extreme weather forecast.

However, a miscommunication occurs when the ski lift operator is relieved by another employee, who unknowingly shuts down the lift while the trio is still suspended high above the ground. Dan, Parker, and Joe quickly realize that no one will return to the resort for an entire week. If they don’t figure out a way to escape, they’ll succumb to the freezing temperatures. From this point, “Frozen” wastes no time diving into the heart of its premise.

With a lean runtime of 94 minutes, the movie efficiently puts the characters straight into the dangerous situation and instead fleshes them out through conversations on the chairlift. Though they may not be the most interesting individuals at first, their situation forces you to empathize with them. What follows is a relentless thrill ride filled with moments that will have you cringing and holding your breath.

(Image credit: Alamy / Cinematic)

I’ll avoid giving anything away, but there’s one particular scene that made me physically cringe. So be warned, there’s some mild gore (though it’s brief and limited to just a few moments). It’s a very well-crafted thriller that builds tension through heated conversations between the characters, unsettling background music, and clever camera shots that emphasize the vast, isolating wilderness surrounding the characters.

Plus, Emma Bell (who you might know from “The Walking Dead”) delivers a solid performance as the soft-spoken Parker, showing her fear and vulnerability while she desperately tries to keep it together. There are also some incredibly grim moments that only deepen your sympathy for her, as the relentless, harsh snow and cold serve as an unforgiving force.

Sadly, “Frozen” is underrated since it didn't receive the best scores upon release. It has 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is decent, but the audience score is slightly lower at 48%. Obviously it’s not the best thriller ever and there are certainly more effective ones out there, but “Frozen” is still well worth a watch.

Derek Adams from Time Out sums it up perfectly: “Adam Green's taut, toe-curling survival thriller is better than it should be: the concept and the characters' behaviour are mostly plausible, the script is dark and funny, the acting is adequate, and the wildlife scenes are convincing.”

Stream ‘Frozen’ for free on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Alamy / Cinematic)

If you're looking for a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat, “Frozen” is a must-watch. Set on a ski lift in the middle of nowhere, this movie ramps up the tension with every passing minute. It doesn't waste time, diving straight into the danger, and at only 94 minutes, it keeps the pace tight and intense.

As someone who’s watched this thriller more than once, I can confidently say it’s a gripping ride from start to finish, and it’ll probably have you cringing, gasping, and thinking about it long after it ends. And the best part? You can stream it for free on Prime Video, so don’t miss out on this underrated flick.

Watch "Frozen" (2010) on Prime Video now.