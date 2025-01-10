One of my favorite crime thrillers of all time is streaming free on Prime Video — and the critics got it wrong

There aren’t many movies I’ve defended more passionately in my time than “Only God Forgives." I can recall near shouting matches with friends as they declared it “gaudy” and "pretentious" and I declared it “memorizing” and “haunting." More than a decade on from its debut, and I’m still a member of the “Only God Forgives” fan club and I was delighted to discover this week that it’s currently streaming free on Prime Video and Tubi.

Released in 2013, “Only God Forgives” is a neo-noir crime thriller from director Nicolas Winding Refn. The follow-up to the Danish director’s breakout hit “Drive” (which I rank as one of my favorite movies ever), the surrealist flick saw him reunite with Ryan Gosling for another dark exploration of the criminal world. And in this Bangkok-set feature, Gosling’s character speaks even fewer lines than his mostly-muted protagonist did in “Drive” (just 17 in total).

I can see why “Only God Forgives” didn't appeal to everybody, but I will go to my grave swearing its many rotten review scores were unwarranted. If you can appreciate impeccable style (even at the cost of substance), and a plot that plays like a fairytale with a nightmare sheen, then I implore you to give this movie a chance. Here’s why I love it so much.

What is ‘Only God Forgives’ about?

Julian (Ryan Gosling) is a man of few words living in Thailand to escape his dark past. Running a boxing club with his brother, Billy (Tom Burke), the business is actually a front for a drug operation. When Billy is murdered as retribution for committing a heinous sin, Julian's stern mother (Kirstin Scott Thomas) arrives on the scene demanding vengeance.

At his mother’s request, Julian sets out to find the one responsible for Billy’s death, and this brings him into conflict with a mysterious police lieutenant (Vithaya Pansringarm) who operates outside the law and dishes out street justice. As Julian grapples with his violent impulses, and his mother’s demanding nature, he finds himself spiraling into a surreal nightmare.

‘Only God Forgives’ is a dark fable that infects your mind

There’s one main reason to watch “Only God Forgives": its stunning sense of style. You can pause at almost any moment and be presented with a striking image, and those who enjoy neon-lit sequences are in for a real treat. I particularly enjoy the way “Only God Forgives” moves between feeling like a heightened dream, and a terrifying nightmare. Nicolas Winding Refn and cinematographer Larry Smith were seriously cooking here.

While it’s hard to deny that style is often placed over substance, I do believe there’s more to chew on than some of its harshest critics suggest. Julian’s motivations still intrigue me even after multiple watches, and Kristin Scott Thomas’ performance is memorable (even if her character is loathsome). But the real star is Vithaya Pansringarm’s character, referred to by fans as “The Angle of Vengeance”, who operates as the movie’s judge, jury and executioner.

“Only God Forgives” generally takes its time unfolding, there are numerous lingering shots, including a recurring motif that sees the cop return to a karaoke bar, but Winding Refn isn’t afraid to punctuate the neon-drunk haze with moments of violence. One torture scene is especially disturbing, and the flick features one of the most wince-inducing boxing matches ever captured to camera. But rather than being gratuitous, the brutality serves a purpose.

Winding Refn was also wise enough to understand that even the slickest style in the business cannot sustain a lengthy watch. Fortunately, “Only God Forgives” is a lean 90 minutes long, which is enough time to appreciate the remarkable filmmaking on offer, enjoy the gripping but simple plot, and then get out of dodge before tedium has set in. Watching “Only God Forgives” is like having a tasty meal that is just the right portion size.

Yes, I can see why some viewers may bounce off “Only God Forgives," but if you can appreciate extraordinary visuals and a fitting score, then you might enjoy it as much as me. Of course, if you’re looking for a thriller with a fleshed-out narrative, then the movie will likely leave you feeling a bit cold.

‘Only God Forgives’ reviews were very polarizing

There’s no denying that “Only God Forgives” is a very divisive movie. The flick premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival when it infamously was greeted with both audience boos and a standing ovation, and its critical reception averaged out at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes . Its audience reception is even lower at 37%, but that doesn’t surprise me. It's certainly no crowd-pleaser.

Positive impressions came from Tim Cogshell of Alt Film Guide who said, “‘Only God Forgives’ is a controversial film and not Nicolas Winding Refn's first. It's also a remarkably good thriller.” Meanwhile, The Dissolve ’s Scott Tobias labelled it “eye candy with a sour taste” which is quite an apt assessment. Damon Wise of Empire Magazine awarded the movie five stars and called it "experimental and uncompromising" and “tripped-out.”

Among the (numerous) negative takes was a review from Dave Calhoun of Time Out , who said: “Style over substance doesn't really tell the half of it: you can bathe a corpse in groovy light and dress it in an expensive suit, but in the end that rotting smell just won't go away.”

Joe Neumair of the New York Daily News said, “God might forgive, but the audience won't”, and while I disagree with the overall sentiment, I have to give the critic some credit for such a witty line!

Stream ‘Only God Forgives’ for free on Prime Video now

If you’re looking for a movie dripping with visual flair, give “Only God Forgives” a chance. It’s also a must-watch for fans of Winding Refn’s other works like “Valhalla Rising” and “The Neon Demon” (which was his absorbing follow-up).

It’s most certainly not a movie that will appeal to everybody, and its relatively weak audience score is a testament to that fact. However, as the movie is currently free to watch on Prime Video without the need for a Prime Video subscription (though you will have to tolerate a few ads), there’s no harm in at least giving it a chance. And at only 90 minutes, it’s a pretty quick watch.

